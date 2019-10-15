Uniti Group Inc. to Participate in the Nareit REITworld 2019 Annual Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark A. Wallace, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate in the Nareit REITworld 2019 Annual Conference on November 12-13, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.



Any written materials relating to the Company’s meetings with certain investors will be made available on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com , under the Investors tab, starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2019, Uniti owns 5.6 million fiber strand miles, approximately 570 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com .

