Uniti Group Inc. to Participate in the Nareit REITworld 2019 Annual Conference

0
10/15/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark A. Wallace, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to participate in the Nareit REITworld 2019 Annual Conference on November 12-13, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

Any written materials relating to the Company’s meetings with certain investors will be made available on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com, under the Investors tab, starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 12.  

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry.  As of June 30, 2019, Uniti owns 5.6 million fiber strand miles, approximately 570 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
