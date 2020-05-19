Log in
Uniti Group Inc. to Present at Nareit's 2020 REITweek Investor Conference

05/19/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., May 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its President, Chief Executive Officer, Kenny Gunderman, and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark A. Wallace, are scheduled to participate at Nareit’s 2020 REITweek Investor Conference.  The presentation is scheduled for 11:20 AM ET on June 2, 2020.

You may access a live webcast of the virtual event on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentation.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry.  As of March 31, 2020, Uniti owns 6.3 million fiber strand miles, approximately 700 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
