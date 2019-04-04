Log in
Uniti Group Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

04/04/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2019 financial results after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on May 9, 2019.  A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 4:15 PM Eastern Time.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (844) 513-7153 (or (508) 637-5603 for international callers) and the conference ID is 6376957.  The call will also be webcast live and can be accessed at the Company’s website at www.uniti.com.  A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website beginning on May 9, 2019 at approximately 8:00 pm Eastern Time and will remain available for 14 days.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry.  As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 430 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR and MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Director of Finance & Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com

UNITI_50632_Uniti_Parent_Logo_RGB.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
