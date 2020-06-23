Uniti : Nareit 2020 REITweek Investor Conference Presentation

Nareit's 2020 REITWeek

Investor Conference

June 2, 2020

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended from time to time. Those forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact, including, without limitation, our 2020 financial outlook, our business strategies, growth prospects, industry trends, sales opportunities, and operating and financial performance.

Words such as "anticipate(s)," "expect(s)," "intend(s)," "estimate(s)," "foresee(s)," "plan(s)," "believe(s)," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "seek(s)" and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained. Factors which could materially alter our expectations include, but are not limited to, whether our settlement with Windstream will be effectuated and Windstream will successfully emerge from bankruptcy (which is dependent on a number of factors, certain of which are outside our control, including (i) satisfaction of the settlement conditions, including the finalization of definitive documentation, regulatory approval and our ability to receive "true lease" opinions and (ii) Windstream's ability to obtain court and required creditor approval for its plan of reorganization; Windstream's emergence from bankruptcy is a condition precedent to allowing us to distribute all of our taxable income under our debt documents); whether the sale of our U.S. towers business will occur as contemplated and on the terms described; the future prospects of Windstream, our largest customer; our ability to continue as a going concern if our settlement with Windstream Holdings is not effectuated and Windstream Holdings were to successfully reject the master lease, recharacterize the master lease or be unable or unwilling to perform its obligations under the master lease, including its obligations to make monthly rent payments; the ability to distribute all of our REIT taxable income such that we will not be subject to corporate level income taxes; the ability and willingness of our customers to meet and/or perform their obligations under any contractual arrangements entered into with us, including master lease arrangements; the ability of our customers to comply with laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the assets we lease to them; the ability and willingness of our customers to renew their leases with us upon their expiration, and the ability to reposition our properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or in the event we replace an existing tenant; the adverse impact of litigation affecting us or our customers; our ability to renew, extend or obtain contracts with significant customers (including customers of the businesses we acquire); the availability of and our ability to identify suitable acquisition opportunities and our ability to acquire and lease the respective properties on favorable terms; the risk that we fail to fully realize the potential benefits of acquisitions or have difficulty integrating acquired companies; our ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; our ability to access debt and equity capital markets (including to fund required payments pursuant to our settlement); the impact on our business or the business of our customers as a result of credit rating downgrades and fluctuating interest rates; our ability to retain our key management personnel; our ability to qualify or maintain our status as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"); changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs; covenants in our debt agreements that may limit our operational flexibility; our expectations regarding the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our results of operations and financial condition; other risks inherent in the communications industry and in the ownership of communications distribution systems, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; and additional factors described in our reports filed with the SEC. Uniti expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements set forth in this presentation to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

This presentation may contain certain supplemental measures of performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such measures should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP. Further information with respect to and reconciliations of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure can be found herein.

Windstream & Uniti Settlement Agreement

▪ Bankruptcy Court Approval Received May 8, 2020

▪ Settlement Becomes Effective on the Earlier of Windstream's Emergence From Bankruptcy and February 28, 2021

▪ Effectiveness of Settlement Subject to Following Conditions: • Finalize and Execute Definitive Documentation • Federal and State Regulatory Approvals • Receipt by Uniti of "True Lease" and REIT Opinions

▪ Litigation Stayed During Pendency of Settlement

▪ Master Lease Agreement Remains in Full Force and Effect

▪ Windstream Remains Current on Lease Payments

Summary of Windstream & Uniti Agreement(1)

Highlights

Key Features

▪ Tenants Expanded to Include Windstream Holdings, Windstream Services, and Certain Direct and Indirect Subsidiaries of Windstream Services

▪ Current Aggregate Annual Rent of ~$660 Million Remains Unchanged Through ~10 Year Remaining Initial Term(2)

▪ Separating ILEC and CLEC Leases to Potentially Unlock Value for Both Uniti and Windstream

▪ Underwriting Standards for Fiber Growth Capital Improvements ("GCI") and Financial Covenants Included in Leases

▪ Expect Windstream to Have Ample Liquidity and Deleveraged Balance Sheet

▪ GCI Expected to be Directed at Markets that Improve Windstream's Competitive Position

▪ Positions Windstream for Sustainable Growth and Margin Expansion

▪ Potential to Enhance Uniti's Tenant Diversification with ILEC/CLEC Lease Separation

▪ Uniti Acquiring Exclusive Rights to 1.8 Million Fiber Strand Miles of Uniti-Owned, Windstream-Leased Assets

▪ Uniti Acquiring ~440,000 Windstream-Owned Fiber Strand Miles

▪ Uniti Leasable Fiber Available to Third Parties Increased by ~90%

▪ Acquired Assets Provide Synergies with Existing Uniti Fiber and Uniti Leasing Businesses

▪ Acquiring Third Party Dark Fiber IRUs with ~$30 Million of Annual Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

▪ Up to ~$1.75 Billion of Capital Expected to be Invested by Uniti to Upgrade Uniti's Network with Fiber Over ~10 Years

▪ Windstream Will Lease New GCI Fiber Deployments at an 8% Initial Yield, Subject to 0.5% Annual Escalator

▪ Uniti Has Option to Joint Build New CLEC Fiber, Owning and Operating Any Excess Strands Beyond Windstream's Needs

▪ Significantly Enhances Value of Uniti Network - Today and at Renewal

▪ $400 Million in Cash(3)

▪ $245 Million of Proceeds from the Sale of 19.99% of Uniti's Common Stock to Certain Creditors of Windstream

▪ $40 Million in Cash for Certain Windstream-Owned Fiber Assets and Third Party Dark Fiber IRU Contracts

(1) Subject to satisfying significant conditions to implement settlement, regulatory approvals, finalizing and executing definitive documentation, and the receipt of "true lease" and REIT opinions.

(2) Subject to appraisal and "true lease" analysis.

(3) Based on net present value of $490 Million to be paid over 5 years at an assumed discount rate of 9.0%.

Master Lease Agreement Modifications Summary

Existing MLA

One Master Lease Governing ILEC and CLEC Facilities

New MLAs

Bifurcated into Structurally Similar but Independent Agreements Governing the ILEC and CLEC Facilities

Cross-Defaulted & Cross-Guaranteed While Windstream is

Tenant on Both Leases

~$660 Million

~$660 Million

0.5%

0.5%Windstream Holdings Inc., Windstream Services, LLC,

And Certain Direct and Indirect Subsidiaries of Windstream Services, LLC

Growth Capital Improvements ("GCI")

Subject to Underwriting Standards

Incurrence & Maintenance Leverage Covenants (Govern Windstream Restrictions and Continued GCI Funding)

10 YearsWindstream Holdings Inc.

10 Years

Up to ~$1.75 Billion of Capital Expected to be Invested to Upgrade Uniti'sN/A

Network with Fiber at an Initial Yield of 8%,

Subject to a 0.5% Annual Escalator

None

ILEC and CLEC Leases Permit Uniti and Windstream to Transfer itsLimited

Respective Rights and Obligations Under the Applicable Lease(1)

(1)

Subject to certain tests and conditions.

4