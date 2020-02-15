Uniti : SEC Filing - 8-K/A

0001620280false00016202802019-09-302019-10-01iso4217:USDxbrli:sharesiso4217:USDxbrli:shares
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K/A
AMENDMENT NO. 1
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 1, 2019
Uniti Group Inc.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
Maryland
|
|
001-36708
|
|
46-5230630
|
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
|
|
(Commission
File Number)
|
|
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
|
10802 Executive Center Drive
Benton Building Suite 300
Little Rock, Arkansas
|
|
72211
|
(Address of principal executive offices)
|
|
(Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (501) 850-0820
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
|
¨
|
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
|
¨
|
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
|
¨
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
|
¨
|
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
|
Title of each class
|
Trading Symbol(s)
|
Name of each exchange on which registered
|
Common Stock
|
UNIT
|
The NASDAQ Global Select Market
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ¨
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨
|
Item 5.02
|
Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On October 1, 2019, Uniti Group Inc. (the 'Company') filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the 'Initial Report') disclosing that the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of the Company appointed Ms. Carmen Perez-Carlton to the Board, effective immediately. Committee assignments for Ms. Perez-Carlton were not determined as of the filing of the Initial Report.
On February 11, 2020, the Board appointed Ms. Perez-Carlton to serve as a member of the Audit and Governance Committees of the Board.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
UNITI GROUP INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
By:
|
/s/ Daniel L. Heard
|
|
Name:
|
Daniel L. Heard
|
|
Title:
|
Executive Vice President - General Counsel and Secretary
February 14, 2020
Disclaimer
Uniti Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 06:26:06 UTC