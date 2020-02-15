Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Uniti Group Inc.    UNIT

UNITI GROUP INC.

(UNIT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Uniti : SEC Filing - 8-K/A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/15/2020 | 01:27am EST
0001620280false00016202802019-09-302019-10-01iso4217:USDxbrli:sharesiso4217:USDxbrli:shares

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

AMENDMENT NO. 1

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 1, 2019

Uniti Group Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Maryland 001-36708 46-5230630

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

10802 Executive Center Drive

Benton Building Suite 300

Little Rock, Arkansas

72211
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (501) 850-0820

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock UNIT The NASDAQ Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On October 1, 2019, Uniti Group Inc. (the 'Company') filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the 'Initial Report') disclosing that the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of the Company appointed Ms. Carmen Perez-Carlton to the Board, effective immediately. Committee assignments for Ms. Perez-Carlton were not determined as of the filing of the Initial Report.

On February 11, 2020, the Board appointed Ms. Perez-Carlton to serve as a member of the Audit and Governance Committees of the Board.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

UNITI GROUP INC.
By: /s/ Daniel L. Heard
Name: Daniel L. Heard
Title: Executive Vice President - General Counsel and Secretary

February 14, 2020

Disclaimer

Uniti Group Inc. published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2020 06:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITI GROUP INC.
01:27aUNITI : SEC Filing - 8-K/A
PU
01:23aUNITI : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/10UNITI GROUP INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/10Uniti Group Inc. Announces Closing of Senior Secured Notes Offering and Effec..
GL
02/05UNITI GROUP INC : . Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Senior Secured Notes Offer..
AQ
02/05UNITI GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements ..
AQ
02/05Uniti Group Inc. Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
GL
01/27Uniti Group Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2019 Distributions
GL
2019SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Sued f..
BU
2019MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 065 M
EBIT 2019 422 M
Net income 2019 19,5 M
Debt 2019 4 837 M
Yield 2019 9,60%
P/E ratio 2019 87,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -60,1x
EV / Sales2019 6,15x
EV / Sales2020 6,38x
Capitalization 1 710 M
Chart UNITI GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Uniti Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITI GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 7,69  $
Last Close Price 8,85  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target -13,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth A. Gunderman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence M. Gleason President-Uniti Towers
Francis X. Frantz Chairman
Ashe-Lee Jegathesan Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. Wallace Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITI GROUP INC.7.80%1 710
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)11.78%113 503
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)16.76%69 005
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION20.25%33 173
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)7.15%9 605
CYRUSONE INC.3.50%7 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group