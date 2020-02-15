Uniti : SEC Filing - 8-K/A

0001620280false00016202802019-09-302019-10-01iso4217:USDxbrli:sharesiso4217:USDxbrli:shares

FORM 8-K/A

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 1, 2019

Uniti Group Inc.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On October 1, 2019, Uniti Group Inc. (the 'Company') filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the 'Initial Report') disclosing that the Board of Directors (the 'Board') of the Company appointed Ms. Carmen Perez-Carlton to the Board, effective immediately. Committee assignments for Ms. Perez-Carlton were not determined as of the filing of the Initial Report.

On February 11, 2020, the Board appointed Ms. Perez-Carlton to serve as a member of the Audit and Governance Committees of the Board.

