UNITIL CORPORATION

UNITIL CORPORATION

(UTL)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITIL ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CFO AND TREASURER AND APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM CFO AND TREASURER

03/16/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

HAMPTON, N.H., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (“Unitil” or the “Company”) (NYSE:UTL) (www.unitil.com) today announced the resignation of Christine L. Vaughan, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Treasurer, effective immediately. Ms. Vaughan resigned in order to pursue other professional opportunities.

To ensure continuity, the Company has appointed Laurence M. Brock as the interim CFO and Treasurer until a new CFO and Treasurer has been named.  Mr. Brock is a seasoned finance and accounting professional with over 25 years of utility industry experience.  Mr. Brock has been Unitil’s Controller and Chief Accounting Officer since June 2005, and was Vice President and Controller from 1995 until 2005. Mr. Brock is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of New Hampshire.

The Company also announced that it will begin an executive search for a new CFO and Treasurer.

About Unitil Corporation

Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. Other subsidiaries include Usource, Unitil’s non-regulated business segment. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations
Phone: 603-773-6404
Email: omeara@unitil.com

Laurence M. Brock – Investor Relations
Phone:  603-773-6510
Email: brock@unitil.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 456 M
EBIT 2020 76,3 M
Net income 2020 35,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,70%
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,82x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,70x
Capitalization 828 M
Chart UNITIL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Unitil Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 62,00  $
Last Close Price 55,43  $
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Meissner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Christine L. Vaughan Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Eben S. Moulton Independent Director
Albert H. Elfner Lead Independent Director
M. Brian O'Shaughnessy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITIL CORPORATION-10.34%828
NATIONAL GRID PLC-8.88%37 444
ORSTED AS-14.08%36 859
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-8.06%31 327
SEMPRA ENERGY-29.42%31 250
ENGIE-27.19%28 023
