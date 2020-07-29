Log in
Unitil Declares Common Stock Dividend

07/29/2020

HAMPTON, N.H., July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (www.unitil.com) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.375 per share, payable August 28, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2020. This quarterly dividend results in a current effective annualized dividend rate of $1.50 per share.

About Unitil Corporation
Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering natural gas and electricity in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 106,100 electric customers and 83,900 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit www.unitil.com.

For more information please contact:                                                                   

Todd Diggins – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6504
Email:  diggins@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – Media Relations                                                                                                      
Phone: 603-773-6404                                     
Email:  omeara@unitil.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 429 M - -
Net income 2020 34,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,0x
Yield 2020 3,28%
Capitalization 682 M 682 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,59x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 520
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends UNITIL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 55,00 $
Last Close Price 45,62 $
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas P. Meissner Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Laurence M. Brock Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Eben S. Moulton Independent Director
Michael B. Green Lead Independent Director
Edward F. Godfrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITIL CORPORATION-26.21%682
ORSTED A/S32.19%60 214
NATIONAL GRID PLC-3.02%41 568
SEMPRA ENERGY-18.81%36 466
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-5.36%34 121
ENGIE-22.50%31 560
