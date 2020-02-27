Log in
Unity Bancorp Declares Cash Dividend

02/27/2020

CLINTON, N.J., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per common share.  Such dividend is payable on March 27, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $1.7 billion in assets and $1.3 billion in deposits.  Unity Bank provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County, Pennsylvania.  For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com, or call 800- 618-BANK.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance.  These statements may be identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project” or similar expressions.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company’s control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals.  These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Item IA-Risk Factors” as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, and results of regulatory exams, among other factors.

News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:
James A. Hughes
President & CEO
(908) 713-4306

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 66,5 M
EBIT 2019 31,2 M
Net income 2019 23,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,64%
P/E ratio 2019 8,89x
P/E ratio 2020 8,59x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,90x
Capitalization 206 M
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David D. Dallas Chairman
John J. Kauchak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Laureen S. Cook Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert H. Dallas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITY BANCORP, INC.-16.26%206
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.62%169 198
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-0.20%65 174
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.23%56 627
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED5.85%48 520
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-2.65%47 517
