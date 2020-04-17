Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Unity Bancorp, Inc.    UNTY

UNITY BANCORP, INC.

(UNTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $5.4 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 06:01am EDT

CLINTON, N.J., April 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $5.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, a 6.5% decrease compared to the $5.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share reported for the prior year’s first quarter, primarily due to an increase of $1.0 million in our provision for loan losses, necessitated by impacts on the loan portfolio caused by COVID-19.

James A. Hughes, President and CEO, commented on the financial results: “The COVID-19 pandemic has created turmoil around the globe.  Virtually all businesses have been impacted by the mandated business closures and restrictions.  Thankfully banking is an essential business and we are working very hard helping our customers with emergency funding, loan deferrals and assistance with the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).  I am optimistic that with the funding of the PPP most businesses will rebound quickly and there will be a speedy recovery.  Nonetheless, there will likely be some level of increased credit losses, so we thought it was prudent to increase our provision for loan losses.  Growth was deliberately slowed in the first quarter as our resources were redirected to help our customers through the COVID-19 crisis.  We expect transitory growth in the second quarter due to the volume of PPP loans, which should leave our balance sheet quickly.  I am optimistic that America will rebound swiftly, and Community Banking will continue to prosper.  It is times like these that small businesses truly see the value in having a relationship with their community banker.  We are here to serve, and to help our small businesses grow.”

For the full version of the Company’s 2020 first quarter earnings release, including financial tables, please visit http://www.snl.com/IRW/News/101233.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $1.7 billion in assets and $1.4 billion in deposits.  Unity Bank provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania.  For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance.  These statements may be identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project” or similar expressions.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company’s control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals.  These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Item IA-Risk Factors” as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, and results of regulatory exams, among other factors.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:
James A. Hughes, EVP and CEO
(908)713-4306

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNITY BANCORP, INC.
06:01aUnity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $5.4 Million
GL
04/16UNITY BANCORP : April 16 2020Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings of $5.4 Mi..
PU
04/14UNITY BANCORP : April 14 2020Unity Announces Changes to Annual Meeting of Shareh..
PU
04/02UNITY BANCORP : Bank Offering SBA Loans for Businesses Coping with COVID-19
AQ
04/02UNITY BANCORP : April 2 2020 Unity Bank Offering SBA Loans for Businesses Coping..
PU
03/31Unity Bancorp, Inc. Announces Changes to the Manner of Holding the Annual Mee..
GL
03/27UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03/12Unity Bank is the Only NJ Bank to be Named One of the 2020 Best Places to Wor..
GL
03/12UNITY BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/04UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 69,2 M
EBIT 2020 31,8 M
Net income 2020 19,8 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,90%
P/E ratio 2020 6,55x
P/E ratio 2021 5,81x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,75x
Capitalization 128 M
Chart UNITY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,83  $
Last Close Price 11,74  $
Spread / Highest target 78,9%
Spread / Average Target 51,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David D. Dallas Chairman
John J. Kauchak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Laureen S. Cook Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert H. Dallas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITY BANCORP, INC.-47.98%128
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.27%166 816
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.43%61 824
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-1.88%46 426
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-0.54%42 945
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-0.20%42 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group