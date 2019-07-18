Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Unity Bancorp, Inc.    UNTY

UNITY BANCORP, INC.

(UNTY)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/17 04:00:00 pm
21.2 USD   -1.62%
06:24aUNITY BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aUnity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings up 8.1%
GL
07/16Unity Bancorp Approves New Share Repurchase Program
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings up 8.1%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 06:01am EDT

CLINTON, N.J., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), parent company of Unity Bank, reported net income of $5.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, an 8.2 percent increase, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share for the prior year’s second quarter.   For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Unity reported net income of $11.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, a 7.1 percent increase compared to $10.6 million or $0.98 per diluted share for the prior year’s period.

James A. Hughes, President and CEO, commented on the financial results:  “The first half of 2019 is off to a good start with our business lines performing well across the board.  We have built momentum off of last year’s performance and had another quarter of record earnings despite the challenges of an inverted yield curve and an increased state tax rate.  Our loan originations continue to be strong, however significant payoffs resulted in modest loan growth.  Unity Bank was recognized by American Banker magazine as the 13th highest performing community bank in the nation, for public banks less than $2.0 billion measured by 3-year return on average equity.  This is a testament to our exceptional employees.  I look forward to reporting Unity’s future results.”

For the full version of the Company’s 2019 second quarter earnings release, including financial tables, please visit http://www.snl.com/IRW/News/101233.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a financial service organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey, with approximately $1.6 billion in assets and $1.3 billion in deposits.  Unity Bank provides financial services to retail, corporate and small business customers through its 19 retail service centers located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties in New Jersey and Northampton County in Pennsylvania.  For additional information about Unity, visit our website at www.unitybank.com , or call 800-618-BANK.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, either expressed or implied, which are provided to assist the reader in understanding anticipated future financial performance.  These statements may be identified by use of the words “believe”, “expect”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project” or similar expressions.  These statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates and assumptions made by management, which are subject to factors beyond the company’s control and could impede its ability to achieve these goals.  These factors include those items included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Item IA-Risk Factors” as well as general economic conditions, trends in interest rates, the ability of our borrowers to repay their loans, our ability to manage and reduce the level of our nonperforming assets, and results of regulatory exams, among other factors.

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

News Media & Financial Analyst Contact:
Alan J. Bedner, EVP and CFO
(908)713-4308

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNITY BANCORP, INC.
06:24aUNITY BANCORP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01aUnity Bancorp Reports Quarterly Earnings up 8.1%
GL
07/16UNITY BANCORP INC /NJ/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
07/16Unity Bancorp Approves New Share Repurchase Program
GL
06/13UNITY BANCORP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/27UNITY BANCORP : UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak Sells 2,500 Shares
AQ
05/21UNITY BANCORP : UNTY) COO John J. Kauchak Sells 2,300 Shares
AQ
05/07UNITY BANCORP : NJ/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/06UNITY BANCORP : Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Comm Bank on American Banker Magaz..
AQ
05/06UNITY BANCORP : UNTY) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 67,5 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 24,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,42%
P/E ratio 2019 9,70x
P/E ratio 2020 8,74x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,40x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,17x
Capitalization 230 M
Chart UNITY BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Unity Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITY BANCORP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 25,00  $
Last Close Price 21,20  $
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Hughes President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David D. Dallas Chairman
John J. Kauchak Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alan J. Bedner Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert H. Dallas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITY BANCORP, INC.2.12%230
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.56%179 600
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP10.34%53 613
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%52 815
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%48 901
QNB-1.28%48 889
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About