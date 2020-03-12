Log in
Unity Bank is the Only NJ Bank to be Named One of the 2020 Best Places to Work in New Jersey

03/12/2020 | 02:37pm EDT

CLINTON, N.J., March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in New Jersey – the only bank in New Jersey to make the prestigious list. It is the fourth year in a row that Unity has been honored by the survey and awards program, which identifies, recognizes and honors the top places of employment in New Jersey that benefit the state's economy, workforce and businesses.

To qualify, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

  • At least 15 employees working in New Jersey
  • Be a for-profit, not-for-profit or government entity
  • Be a publicly or privately held business
  • A facility in New Jersey
  • A minimum of 1 year in business

“It is an honor to be named one of the Best Places to Work in New Jersey for the fourth year in a row and, particularly inspiring this year, as we are the only New Jersey bank to earn the honor,” said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. “The recognition is a testament to our employees because they are what makes Unity Bank a special place to work. Our employees are genuinely committed to providing customers with a personalized banking experience. Our bank management team in turn works to find new and innovative ways to recognize our employees for their dedication and to make the bank a special place to work.”

Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the 100 Best Places to Work in New Jersey. The overall registration and survey process were managed by Best Companies Group (BCG). BCG also analyzed the data provided and used their expertise to determine the final rankings.

The awards program, created in 2005, is produced by NJBIZ. The Best Places to Work in New Jersey awards reception and ceremony will be held on Tuesday, April 21st from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at iPlay America’s Event Center in Freehold.

During the awards ceremony, each company’s ranking will be revealed live on the big screen. Guests are invited to access the amusement park to enjoy rides, games and dessert when the program ends.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in New Jersey program or to reserve your seats to the event, please visit www.njbiz.com/events.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, N.J. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 18 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit www.unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).

PHOTO CAPTION:
Unity Bank has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in New Jersey in the medium category. Unity employees are pictured at the bank’s Clinton headquarters.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anita Callari
Yankee Public Relations
908-425-4878
anita@yankeepr.com﻿

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40096bb6-e88a-4c86-8a5e-a3e18d412bfb

Primary Logo

Unity Bank Employees

Unity Bank has been named one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in New Jersey in the medium category. Unity employees are pictures here at the bank's Clinton headquarters.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
