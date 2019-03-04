UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. to Participate in the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference

Log in
03/04/2019 | 04:06pm EST

SAN FRANCISCO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging, today announced that Keith Leonard, chairman and chief executive officer, will present a corporate update at the Cowen 39th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston, MA on Monday, March 11, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About UNITY
UNITY is developing therapeutics to extend healthspan by slowing, halting or reversing diseases of aging. UNITY's initial focus is on creating senolytic medicines to selectively eliminate senescent cells and thereby treat age-related diseases, such as osteoarthritis, eye diseases and pulmonary diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors & Media
Austine Graff
Unity Biotechnology
650-443-6725
Austine.Graff@unitybiotechnology.com

UNITY color transp BG.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
