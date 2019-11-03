Universal Biosensors : Q3 2019 Results

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.
Unless otherwise noted, references on this Form 10-Q to "Universal Biosensors", the "Company," "Group," "we," "our" or "us" means Universal Biosensors, Inc. ("UBI") a Delaware corporation and, when applicable, its wholly owned Australian operating subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd ("UBS") and UBS' wholly owned Canadian operating subsidiary, Hemostasis Reference Laboratory Inc. ("HRL"). Unless otherwise noted, all references in this Form 10-Q to "$", "A$" or "dollars" and dollar amounts are references to Australian dollars. References to "US$" are references to United States dollars. References to "CAD$" are references to Canadian dollars.
Universal Biosensors, Inc.
Item 1
Financial Statements
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
A$
A$
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
34,485,732
11,797,789
Inventories, net
1,257,720
744,466
Accounts receivable
964,963
50,209,561
Prepayments
343,135
158,492
Restricted cash
16,790
15,589
Other current assets
2,218,020
1,105,291
Total current assets
39,286,360
64,031,188
Non-current assets:
Property, plant and equipment
28,955,024
29,101,932
Less accumulated depreciation
(24,077,301)
(23,475,544)
Property, plant and equipment - net
4,877,723
5,626,388
Intangible assets
16,371,996
0
Less amortization of intangible assets
(32,896)
0
Property, plant and equipment - net
16,339,100
0
Restricted cash
320,000
320,000
Total non-current assets
21,536,823
5,946,388
Total assets
60,823,183
69,977,576
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
302,664
695,405
Income taxes payable
0
4,352,564
Accrued expenses
1,515,857
1,696,644
Contingent consideration
2,222,551
0
Other liabilities
3,035,416
2,902,525
Deferred revenue
0
2,356,583
Employee entitlements liabilities
833,221
1,196,899
Total current liabilities
7,909,709
13,200,620
Non-current liabilities:
Asset retirement obligations
2,600,000
2,600,000
Employee entitlements liabilities
28,597
39,468
Deferred income tax liability
4,358,338
0
Deferred revenue
0
3,463,737
Total non-current liabilities
6,986,935
6,103,205
Total liabilities
14,896,644
19,303,825
Commitments and contingencies
0
0
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, US$0.01 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding nil at September 30, 2019
(nil at December 31, 2018) Common stock, US$0.0001 par value. Authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued and
outstanding 177,546,854 shares at September 30, 2019 (177,243,520 at December 31, 2018)
17,755
17,724
Additional paid-in capital
93,396,120
93,815,185
Accumulated deficit
(42,832,987)
(80,397,343)
Current year income/(loss)
(4,306,752)
37,564,356
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(347,597)
(326,171)
Total stockholders' equity
45,926,539
50,673,751
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
60,823,183
69,977,576
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
1
Universal Biosensors, Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
A$
A$
A$
A$
Revenue
Revenue from products
1,311,924
227,649
3,606,286
1,131,319
Revenue from services
101,233
47,007,376
1,784,228
59,593,955
Total revenue
1,413,157
47,235,025
5,390,514
60,725,274
Operating costs & expenses
Cost of goods sold
726,530
186,515
1,996,189
1,055,534
Cost of services
96,157
217,313
545,937
644,508
Total cost of goods sold & services
822,687
403,828
2,542,126
1,700,042
Contribution from products & services
590,470
46,831,197
2,848,388
59,025,232
Other operating costs & expenses
Product support
12,574
8,750
41,956
202,899
Depreciation and amortization expenses
182,284
451,481
605,513
1,519,375
Research and development
1,175,165
2,759,664
4,312,185
9,452,609
General and administrative
1,599,851
1,360,040
5,810,226
5,110,134
Total operating costs & expenses
2,969,874
4,579,935
10,769,880
16,285,017
Profit/(loss) from operations
(2,379,404)
42,251,262
(7,921,492)
42,740,215
Other income/(expense)
Interest income
223,054
175,643
695,208
365,542
Financing costs
0
(734,946)
0
(2,118,069)
Research and development tax incentive income
437,516
0
1,764,463
0
Exchange gain
874,253
183,395
1,124,075
412,768
Other
38,016
(9,758)
30,994
(8,498)
Total other income/(expense)
1,572,839
(385,666)
3,614,740
(1,348,257)
Net income/(loss) before tax
(806,565)
41,865,596
(4,306,752)
41,391,958
Income tax benefit/(expense)
0
0
0
0
Net income/(loss)
(806,565)
41,865,596
(4,306,752)
41,391,958
Earnings per share
Basic net income/(loss) per share
(0.00)
0.24
(0.02)
0.23
Average weighted number of shares-basic
177,546,854
176,859,637
177,455,083
176,620,235
Diluted net income/(loss) per share
(0.00)
0.24
(0.02)
0.23
Average weighted number of shares-diluted
177,546,854
177,329,518
177,455,083
177,096,693
Other comprehensive gain/(loss), net of tax:
Foreign currency translation reserve
(6,774)
(31,291)
(21,426)
(36,525)
Reclassification for gain/(loss) realized in net income/(loss)
0
0
0
0
Other comprehensive loss
(6,774)
(31,291)
(21,426)
(36,525)
Comprehensive gain/(loss)
(813,339)
41,834,305
(4,328,178)
41,355,433
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
2
Universal Biosensors, Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity and Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)
Accumulated
Ordinary shares
Other
Total
Additional Paid-
Accumulated
Comprehensive
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
in Capital
Deficit
Income/(Loss)
Equity
A$
A$
A$
A$
A$
Balances at January 1, 2019
177,243,520
17,724
93,815,185
(42,832,987)
(326,171)
50,673,751
Net income/(loss)
0
0
0
(4,306,752)
0
(4,306,752)
Exercise of stock options issued to employees
303,334
31
3,369
0
0
3,400
Other comprehensive loss
0
0
0
0
(21,426)
(21,426)
Stock option expense/(credit)
0
0
(422,434)
0
0
(422,434)
Balances at September 30, 2019
177,546,854
17,755
93,396,120
(47,139,739)
(347,597)
45,926,539
Balances at July 1, 2019
177,546,854
17,755
93,377,674
(46,333,174)
(340,823)
46,721,432
Net income/(loss)
0
0
0
(806,565)
0
(806,565)
Other comprehensive income
0
0
0
0
(6,774)
(6,774)
Stock option expense/(credit)
0
0
18,446
0
0
18,446
Balances at September 30, 2019
177,546,854
17,755
93,396,120
(47,139,739)
(347,597)
45,926,539
Balances at January 1, 2018
176,498,550
17,650
93,450,721
(80,397,343)
(301,709)
12,769,319
Net income/(loss)
0
0
0
41,391,958
0
41,391,958
Exercise of stock options issued to employees
503,334
50
(50)
0
0
0
Other comprehensive loss
0
0
0
0
(36,525)
(36,525)
Stock option expense/(credit)
0
0
228,224
0
0
228,224
Balances at September 30, 2018
177,001,884
17,700
93,678,895
(39,005,385)
(338,234)
54,352,976
Balances at July 1, 2018
176,498,550
17,650
93,627,763
(80,870,981)
(306,943)
12,467,489
Net income/(loss)
0
0
0
41,865,596
0
41,865,596
Exercise of stock options issued to employees
503,334
50
(50)
0
0
0
Other comprehensive loss
0
0
0
0
(31,291)
(31,291)
Stock option expense/(credit)
0
0
51,182
0
0
51,182
Balances at September 30, 2018
177,001,884
17,700
93,678,895
(39,005,385)
(338,234)
54,352,976
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
