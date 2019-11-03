Universal Biosensors : Q3 2019 Results

ˆ200GWTTVj9Jb@WagÉŠ

200GWTTVj9Jb@Wag UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS Donnelley Financial VDI-W7-PFD-0283 EGV singk4ap 30-Oct-2019 11:40 EST 813466 FS 1 11* 14.0.18.0 FORM 10-Q - Q3 2019 None WDC HTM ESS 0C Page 1 of 1

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

Commission File Number: 000-52607

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 98-0424072 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification Number) Universal Biosensors, Inc. 1 Corporate Avenue, Rowville, 3178, Victoria Australia Not Applicable (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Telephone: +61 3 9213 9000 (Registrant's telephone number, including area code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Name of each exchange Title of each class Symbol(s) on which registered Common Stock UBI.AX The Australian Securities Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definition of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act:

Large Accelerated Filer ☐ Accelerated Filer ☐ Non-Accelerated Filer ☐ Smaller reporting company ☒ Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 177,546,854 shares of Common Stock, U.S.$0.0001 par value, outstanding as of November 4, 2019.