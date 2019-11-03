Log in
Universal Biosensors : Q3 2019 Results

FORM 10-Q - Q3 2019

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15 (d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

Commission File Number: 000-52607

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

98-0424072

(State or other jurisdiction of

(I.R.S. Employer

incorporation or organization)

Identification Number)

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

1 Corporate Avenue,

Rowville, 3178, Victoria

Australia

Not Applicable

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Telephone: +61 3 9213 9000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Trading

Name of each exchange

Title of each class

Symbol(s)

on which registered

Common Stock

UBI.AX

The Australian Securities Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes No

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definition of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act:

Large Accelerated Filer

Accelerated Filer

Non-Accelerated Filer

Smaller reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes No

Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: 177,546,854 shares of Common Stock, U.S.$0.0001 par value, outstanding as of November 4, 2019.

UNIVERSAL BIOSENSORS, INC.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Page

PART I

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Item 1

Financial Statements

1) Consolidated condensed balance sheets at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (unaudited)

1

2) Consolidated condensed statements of comprehensive income/(loss) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019

2

and 2018 (unaudited)

3) Consolidated condensed statements of changes in stockholder's equity and comprehensive income/(loss) for the period ended

3

September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)

4) Consolidated condensed statements of cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited)

4

5) Notes to consolidated condensed financial statements (unaudited)

5

Item 2

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

24

Item 3

Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk

36

Item 4

Controls and Procedures

37

PART II

OTHER INFORMATION

Item 1

Legal Proceedings

38

Item 1A

Risk Factors

38

Item 2

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds

38

Item 3

Defaults Upon Senior Securities

38

Item 4

Mine Safety Disclosures

38

Item 5

Other Information

38

Item 6

Exhibits

38

Exhibit 10.23

Exhibit 31.1

Exhibit 31.2

Exhibit 32

Exhibit 101

SIGNATURES

39

Unless otherwise noted, references on this Form 10-Q to "Universal Biosensors", the "Company," "Group," "we," "our" or "us" means Universal Biosensors, Inc. ("UBI") a Delaware corporation and, when applicable, its wholly owned Australian operating subsidiary, Universal Biosensors Pty Ltd ("UBS") and UBS' wholly owned Canadian operating subsidiary, Hemostasis Reference Laboratory Inc. ("HRL"). Unless otherwise noted, all references in this Form 10-Q to "$", "A$" or "dollars" and dollar amounts are references to Australian dollars. References to "US$" are references to United States dollars. References to "CAD$" are references to Canadian dollars.

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

Item 1

Financial Statements

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

A$

A$

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

34,485,732

11,797,789

Inventories, net

1,257,720

744,466

Accounts receivable

964,963

50,209,561

Prepayments

343,135

158,492

Restricted cash

16,790

15,589

Other current assets

2,218,020

1,105,291

Total current assets

39,286,360

64,031,188

Non-current assets:

Property, plant and equipment

28,955,024

29,101,932

Less accumulated depreciation

(24,077,301)

(23,475,544)

Property, plant and equipment - net

4,877,723

5,626,388

Intangible assets

16,371,996

0

Less amortization of intangible assets

(32,896)

0

Property, plant and equipment - net

16,339,100

0

Restricted cash

320,000

320,000

Total non-current assets

21,536,823

5,946,388

Total assets

60,823,183

69,977,576

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

302,664

695,405

Income taxes payable

0

4,352,564

Accrued expenses

1,515,857

1,696,644

Contingent consideration

2,222,551

0

Other liabilities

3,035,416

2,902,525

Deferred revenue

0

2,356,583

Employee entitlements liabilities

833,221

1,196,899

Total current liabilities

7,909,709

13,200,620

Non-current liabilities:

Asset retirement obligations

2,600,000

2,600,000

Employee entitlements liabilities

28,597

39,468

Deferred income tax liability

4,358,338

0

Deferred revenue

0

3,463,737

Total non-current liabilities

6,986,935

6,103,205

Total liabilities

14,896,644

19,303,825

Commitments and contingencies

0

0

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock, US$0.01 par value. Authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding nil at September 30, 2019

(nil at December 31, 2018) Common stock, US$0.0001 par value. Authorized 300,000,000 shares; issued and

outstanding 177,546,854 shares at September 30, 2019 (177,243,520 at December 31, 2018)

17,755

17,724

Additional paid-in capital

93,396,120

93,815,185

Accumulated deficit

(42,832,987)

(80,397,343)

Current year income/(loss)

(4,306,752)

37,564,356

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(347,597)

(326,171)

Total stockholders' equity

45,926,539

50,673,751

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

60,823,183

69,977,576

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

1

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

A$

A$

A$

A$

Revenue

Revenue from products

1,311,924

227,649

3,606,286

1,131,319

Revenue from services

101,233

47,007,376

1,784,228

59,593,955

Total revenue

1,413,157

47,235,025

5,390,514

60,725,274

Operating costs & expenses

Cost of goods sold

726,530

186,515

1,996,189

1,055,534

Cost of services

96,157

217,313

545,937

644,508

Total cost of goods sold & services

822,687

403,828

2,542,126

1,700,042

Contribution from products & services

590,470

46,831,197

2,848,388

59,025,232

Other operating costs & expenses

Product support

12,574

8,750

41,956

202,899

Depreciation and amortization expenses

182,284

451,481

605,513

1,519,375

Research and development

1,175,165

2,759,664

4,312,185

9,452,609

General and administrative

1,599,851

1,360,040

5,810,226

5,110,134

Total operating costs & expenses

2,969,874

4,579,935

10,769,880

16,285,017

Profit/(loss) from operations

(2,379,404)

42,251,262

(7,921,492)

42,740,215

Other income/(expense)

Interest income

223,054

175,643

695,208

365,542

Financing costs

0

(734,946)

0

(2,118,069)

Research and development tax incentive income

437,516

0

1,764,463

0

Exchange gain

874,253

183,395

1,124,075

412,768

Other

38,016

(9,758)

30,994

(8,498)

Total other income/(expense)

1,572,839

(385,666)

3,614,740

(1,348,257)

Net income/(loss) before tax

(806,565)

41,865,596

(4,306,752)

41,391,958

Income tax benefit/(expense)

0

0

0

0

Net income/(loss)

(806,565)

41,865,596

(4,306,752)

41,391,958

Earnings per share

Basic net income/(loss) per share

(0.00)

0.24

(0.02)

0.23

Average weighted number of shares-basic

177,546,854

176,859,637

177,455,083

176,620,235

Diluted net income/(loss) per share

(0.00)

0.24

(0.02)

0.23

Average weighted number of shares-diluted

177,546,854

177,329,518

177,455,083

177,096,693

Other comprehensive gain/(loss), net of tax:

Foreign currency translation reserve

(6,774)

(31,291)

(21,426)

(36,525)

Reclassification for gain/(loss) realized in net income/(loss)

0

0

0

0

Other comprehensive loss

(6,774)

(31,291)

(21,426)

(36,525)

Comprehensive gain/(loss)

(813,339)

41,834,305

(4,328,178)

41,355,433

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

2

Universal Biosensors, Inc.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Changes in Stockholders' Equity and Comprehensive Income/(Loss) (Unaudited)

Accumulated

Ordinary shares

Other

Total

Additional Paid-

Accumulated

Comprehensive

Stockholders'

Shares

Amount

in Capital

Deficit

Income/(Loss)

Equity

A$

A$

A$

A$

A$

Balances at January 1, 2019

177,243,520

17,724

93,815,185

(42,832,987)

(326,171)

50,673,751

Net income/(loss)

0

0

0

(4,306,752)

0

(4,306,752)

Exercise of stock options issued to employees

303,334

31

3,369

0

0

3,400

Other comprehensive loss

0

0

0

0

(21,426)

(21,426)

Stock option expense/(credit)

0

0

(422,434)

0

0

(422,434)

Balances at September 30, 2019

177,546,854

17,755

93,396,120

(47,139,739)

(347,597)

45,926,539

Balances at July 1, 2019

177,546,854

17,755

93,377,674

(46,333,174)

(340,823)

46,721,432

Net income/(loss)

0

0

0

(806,565)

0

(806,565)

Other comprehensive income

0

0

0

0

(6,774)

(6,774)

Stock option expense/(credit)

0

0

18,446

0

0

18,446

Balances at September 30, 2019

177,546,854

17,755

93,396,120

(47,139,739)

(347,597)

45,926,539

Balances at January 1, 2018

176,498,550

17,650

93,450,721

(80,397,343)

(301,709)

12,769,319

Net income/(loss)

0

0

0

41,391,958

0

41,391,958

Exercise of stock options issued to employees

503,334

50

(50)

0

0

0

Other comprehensive loss

0

0

0

0

(36,525)

(36,525)

Stock option expense/(credit)

0

0

228,224

0

0

228,224

Balances at September 30, 2018

177,001,884

17,700

93,678,895

(39,005,385)

(338,234)

54,352,976

Balances at July 1, 2018

176,498,550

17,650

93,627,763

(80,870,981)

(306,943)

12,467,489

Net income/(loss)

0

0

0

41,865,596

0

41,865,596

Exercise of stock options issued to employees

503,334

50

(50)

0

0

0

Other comprehensive loss

0

0

0

0

(31,291)

(31,291)

Stock option expense/(credit)

0

0

51,182

0

0

51,182

Balances at September 30, 2018

177,001,884

17,700

93,678,895

(39,005,385)

(338,234)

54,352,976

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

