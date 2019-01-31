Log in
UNIVERSAL CORP (UVV)

Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/31 09:32:09 am
UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Announces Conference Call
01/04UNIVERSAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
2018UNIVERSAL CORP. : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
Universal Corporation : Announces Conference Call

01/31/2019 | 09:18am EST

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) will webcast its conference call on February 7, 2019, following the release of its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2019 after market close on that date. The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Candace C. Formacek, Vice President and Treasurer. 

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online on a listen-only basis at www.universalcorp.com.  A replay of the webcast conference call will be available at that site through May 7, 2019.  A taped replay of the call will also be available from 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on February 7th through February 21, 2019, at (855) 859-2056.  The telephone replay identification number is 2691856.

All remarks made during the conference call will be current at the time of the call, and the language of the call will not be updated to reflect subsequent material developments. 

While news media representatives will not be able to ask questions during the webcast, they are welcome to monitor the remarks on a listen-only basis.  The use of any comments made by Universal employees or other participants during the call will be restricted for background use only and not for attribution.  The contents of the presentation are the property of Universal Corporation, protected by copyright law, and may not be reproduced in any form without the written permission of Universal Corporation. Rebroadcast of the copyrighted call or any portion thereof is prohibited.   

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Universal Corporation is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and conducts business in more than 30 countries.  Its revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, were $2.0 billion.  For more information on Universal Corporation, visit its web site at www.universalcorp.com.

Universal Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Universal Corporation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-corporation-announces-conference-call-300787499.html

SOURCE Universal Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
