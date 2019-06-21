Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Corp    UVV

UNIVERSAL CORP

(UVV)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/21 04:00:25 pm
58.87 USD   +0.87%
04:17pUNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Updates Record Date and Annual Meeting Date
PR
05/22UNIVERSAL : Reports Annual Results
PU
05/22UNIVERSAL CORP. : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Universal Corporation : Updates Record Date and Annual Meeting Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/21/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

RICHMOND, Va., June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV) approved changes to its previously announced Annual Meeting of Shareholders date and corresponding record date for administrative purposes. The Board of Directors set the new date of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders as Wednesday, August 28, 2019. It will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the Company's headquarters building. The Board of Directors set the new record date for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders as July 19, 2019.

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Universal Corporation is the leading global leaf tobacco supplier and conducts business in more than 30 countries. Its revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, were $2.2 billion. For more information on Universal Corporation, visit its website at www.universalcorp.com.

Universal Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Universal Corporation)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-corporation-updates-record-date-and-annual-meeting-date-300872854.html

SOURCE Universal Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVERSAL CORP
04:49pUNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04:17pUNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Updates Record Date and Annual Meeting Date
PR
05/24UNIVERSAL : VA/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/22UNIVERSAL : Reports Annual Results
PU
05/22UNIVERSAL CORP. : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/22UNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Event..
AQ
05/22UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Announces 49th Annual Dividend Increase and Sets Annual ..
PR
05/13UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Announces Conference Call
PR
04/12UNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal..
AQ
04/05UNIVERSAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About