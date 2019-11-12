Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Corporation    UVV

UNIVERSAL CORPORATION

(UVV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 11/11 04:02:00 pm
56.51 USD   +1.31%
06:45aUNIVERSAL CORP. : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aUNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Reports Six Month Results
PR
06:16aUNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Universal Corporation : Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 06:16am EST

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation (NYSE:UVV), announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of seventy-six cents ($0.76) per share on the common shares of the Company, payable February 3, 2020, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2020.  

Universal Corporation (NYSE: UVV), headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, sources, processes, and supplies agri-products.  Tobacco has been our principal focus since our founding in 1918, and we are the leading global leaf tobacco supplier.  We conduct business in more than 30 countries on five continents.  Our revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, were $2.2 billion. For more information on Universal Corporation, visit our website at www.universalcorp.com

Universal Corporation logo (PRNewsFoto/Universal Corporation)

 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-corporation-announces-quarterly-dividend-300955828.html

SOURCE Universal Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVERSAL CORPORATION
06:45aUNIVERSAL CORP. : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aUNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Reports Six Month Results
PR
06:16aUNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
11/01UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Announces Conference Call
PR
10/04UNIVERSAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07UNIVERSAL CORP. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/07UNIVERSAL : VA/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/07UNIVERSAL CORP /VA/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Event..
AQ
08/07UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter Results
PR
08/07UNIVERSAL CORPORATION : Announces Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group