Universal Display Corporation : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

07/09/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED), enabling energy-efficient displays and lighting with its UniversalPHOLED® technology and materials, today announced its results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2020, will be released on Thursday, August 6, 2020 after market close. At that time, a copy of the financial results release will be available on the Company’s website at https://oled.com/.

In conjunction with this release, Universal Display will host a conference call on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.oled.com. Those wishing to participate in the live call should dial 1-877-524-8416 (toll-free) or 1-412-902-1028. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time. An online archive of the webcast will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call.

About Universal Display Corporation

Universal Display Corporation (Nasdaq: OLED) is a leader in the research, development and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. Founded in 1994, the Company currently owns, exclusively licenses or has the sole right to sublicense more than 5,000 patents issued and pending worldwide. Universal Display licenses its proprietary technologies, including its breakthrough high-efficiency UniversalPHOLED® phosphorescent OLED technology that can enable the development of low power and eco-friendly displays and solid-state lighting. The Company also develops and offers high-quality, state-of-the-art UniversalPHOLED materials that are recognized as key ingredients in the fabrication of OLEDs with peak performance. In addition, Universal Display delivers innovative and customized solutions to its clients and partners through technology transfer, collaborative technology development and on-site training.

Headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey, with international offices in China, Hong Kong, Ireland, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan, and wholly-owned subsidiary Adesis, Inc. based in New Castle, Delaware, Universal Display works and partners with a network of world-class organizations. To learn more about Universal Display Corporation, please visit https://oled.com/.

Universal Display Corporation and the Universal Display Corporation logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Universal Display Corporation. All other company, brand or product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks.

All statements in this document that are not historical, such as those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and otherwise, Universal Display Corporation’s technologies and potential applications of those technologies, the Company’s expected results and future declaration of dividends, as well as the growth of the OLED market and the Company’s opportunities in that market, are forward-looking financial statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements in this document, as they reflect Universal Display Corporation’s current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in Universal Display Corporation’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Universal Display Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Universal Display Corporation disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this document.

Follow Universal Display Corporation

Twitter
Facebook
YouTube

(OLED-C)


© Business Wire 2020
