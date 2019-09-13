Universal Electronics : BLENDING ENTERTAINMENT & SMART HOME CONTROL INTO ONE EXPERIENCE

September 13, 2019

Universal Electronics introduces Nevo® Butler; a voice-enabled entertainment and smart home hub that puts Pay-TV operators at the forefront of the consumer experience.

AMSTERDAM, September 13, 2019 - Universal Electronics Inc., (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, announced today that it will be demonstrating its Nevo® Butler platform for the Connected Home at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam, which starts on September 13, 2019.

Nevo Butler is a voice-enabled smart home hub that can unify entertainment and smart home experiences for consumers. The built-in white-label virtual assistant, nevo.ai, and entertainment control capabilities make this device a versatile assistant for the home and a platform for service providers to offer truly hands-free control of the entire entertainment experience, plus the ability to offer innovative new services around the smart home.

Voice control has become a must-have feature for smart home products and entertainment devices. According to research from Parks Associates, the most desired functions to perform by voice are turning the TV on or off; changing channels/launching apps; and controlling the volume. There are currently no unified, hands-free solutions available for service providers that work across their entire footprint, including the range of installed legacy set-top boxes, TVs, and soundbars. With Nevo Butler, service providers finally can fulfill their customer needs and create truly unique and branded experiences around their exclusive content and services.

'The majority of our subscription broadcasting customers have added voice control to their Pay-TV platforms,' said Menno Koopmans, SVP of Global Sales and Marketing at Universal Electronics Inc. 'The rapid growth of smart speakers and their built-in assistants clearly shows there is a strong demand for hands-free entertainment control. Service providers need a platform to stay in control of their brand, data, and most importantly, the overall user experience. With Nevo Butler, our customers can personalize their voice assistant with a branded wake word and customize the physical look and feel of the assistant. The built-in QuickSet® Cloud solution provides valuable consumer insights and includes analytical tools to convert these insights into unique and differentiating experiences around their content'.

As a far-field voice assistant, the platform enables service providers to quickly and efficiently bring hands-free voice capabilities for content discovery and entertainment control to their existing Pay-TV offerings, while leveraging their existing voice infrastructure. Service providers that have a wide range of non-voice enabled devices in the field can easily add voice to these platforms without the need to upgrade their existing equipment.

As a white-label virtual assistant platform, Nevo Butler adds interoperability and enhanced capabilities to existing virtual assistants such as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, while providing a flexible framework for engaging end-users through a branded conversational interface.

As a managed white-label smart home hub enhanced with curated Zigbee 3.0 smart home kits, Nevo Butler allows service providers to address the ever-expanding consumer demand for cross-brand interoperability with a wide range of popular smart home products like smart lights, thermostats, locks, and blinds. The platform is powered by QuickSet Cloud, which allows service providers to focus on creating unique entertainment and smart home experiences. QuickSet Cloud is already powering millions of connected devices in the home through our global network of Fortune 100 customers. QuickSet Cloud platform is now supporting an annual run rate of 50 BILLION transactions - that represents significant growth over the past three years.

'With Nevo Butler, we deliver a unique virtual assistant framework capable of delivering new experiences for home entertainment devices,' says Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP of Product and Technology for Universal Electronics Inc. 'Our solution puts brands back at the forefront of the consumer digital experience, enabling consumers to interact with products and services without going through a single global service. This is delivered with the confidence of device compatibility and interoperability.'

More details on the Nevo Butler can be seen at the UEI booth, Hall 1, stand C41, at IBC in Amsterdam or obtained by contacting Jelmer Jonkman at +31 53 4888000 or email at [email protected] For general information on the company please visit www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. Its broad portfolio of patents includes QuickSet® Cloud service that utilizes the world's most complete knowledge graph of devices to detect and interact with thousands of entertainment and smart home devices. The company designs, develops, and manufactures innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the audio, video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, home energy management, and mobile device markets. UEI's many first-to-market innovations have helped transform the home entertainment control, home security, and home energy management and sensing industries. More information is available at www.uei.com and quicksetcloud.com

###

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Nevo and QuickSet are trademarks of Universal Electronics Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve several risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of UEI's Nevo Butler product and associated service offerings, and other technologies identified in this release; the continued penetration and growth of the digital assistant products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Press Contact:

Benny Canady

Universal Electronics Inc.

Corporate Marketing and Public Relations

Scottsdale, AZ

[email protected]

+1.011.480.530.3000