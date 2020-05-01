Universal Electronics Inc. : Wins Five Red Dot Design Awards

Log in
05/01/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Continuous focus on innovation and user experience results in multiple product design awards

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, has received five 2020 Red Dot Awards, one of the most prestigious international design awards, in the Product Design category. Products from UEI’s consumer brand, One For All, won four of the five awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200501005501/en/

Universal Electronics Inc. won five Red Dot Awards for product design for our One For All Tripod and Falcon Universal TV Stands, One For All fabric Amplified Indoor TV Antennas and Universal Electronics Inc.'s Kita Android TV voice remote control. (Photo: Business Wire)

Universal Electronics Inc. won five Red Dot Awards for product design for our One For All Tripod and Falcon Universal TV Stands, One For All fabric Amplified Indoor TV Antennas and Universal Electronics Inc.'s Kita Android TV voice remote control. (Photo: Business Wire)

The award-winning products were designed by UEI’s design team in the Netherlands, part of the global Designovation team which creates product designs based on user insights and innovative technology. Led by Rex Xu, Director of Design and User Experience, the team in the Netherlands works closely with UEI’s design offices in the U.S. and Hong Kong to ensure all products truly reflect global trends in design and technology.

“Winning five Red Dot Awards is a true honor and a testament to our design team’s exceptional talent,” said Xu. “Design is one of UEI’s key differentiators and we always create our designs with the user experience in mind. The team works under clear guiding principles of our successful Designovation formula which creates honest product designs based on true consumer insights applying the latest technology and design trends.”

Two of One For All’s TV stands were recognized with 2020 Red Dot Awards:

The Tripod Universal TV Stand fits televisions up to 65 inches, can swivel a true 360 degrees and blends into any corner with natural chestnut or oak wooden legs for a modern look.

The One For All Falcon Universal TV Stand supports televisions up to 70 inches and is designed to accommodate soundbars, streaming boxes and game consoles connected to the television. With its fabric skinned storage cover at the back of the television, cables are completely out of sight.

One For All also won two Red Dot awards for its market-leading digital TV antennas:

The Amplified Indoor TV Antenna features leading reception technology in a beautiful fabric skinned housing. With its homey design, it can hang on the wall, stand or lie flat while allowing for maximum channel coverage.

The darker colored Amplified Indoor TV Antenna offers a stylish look and unique signal level indicator that blends into the fabric housing. This ensures optimal signal and maximum number of available channels.

The fifth Red Dot Award is for UEI’s Kita premium Android TV voice remote control specifically designed for service providers with advanced video services that want a simplified user experience. In addition to supporting voice control and dedicated streaming app keys, this remote control features adaptive control which interacts with the television and only shows users the keys they need. It uses rechargeable technology in a slim housing, saving multiple batteries over the life of the product.

For more information about how to purchase these award-winning products, contact info@uei.com.

In 2019 One For All won Red Dot Awards for its Amplified Indoor Ball Design Antenna and One For All FLUX Gas Spring TV Wall Mount. With origins dating back to 1955, the Red Dot is established internationally as one of the most sought-after quality marks for outstanding design with annual competitions for Product Design, Brands and Communication, and Design Concept. Red Dot Award submissions are evaluated by a jury of independent designers, design professors and journalists.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

One For All is a registered trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. The company designs, develops, manufactures and ships over 500 innovative products that are used by the world’s leading brands in the consumer electronics, subscription broadcast, security, home automation, hospitality and climate control markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.


© Business Wire 2020
