Universal Electronics : Introduces Smarter Living Kits Powered by Nevo® Butler to Accelerate Introduction of New Smart Home Services at CES 2019

Universal
Electronics Inc., (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in
universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, today
announced that it will be introducing a new platform for the Connected
Home at the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, NV,
which kicks off on January 8, 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005602/en/
Smarter Living Kits Powered by Nevo® Butler accelerate introduction of new smart services. (Photo: Business Wire)
In order to accelerate the introduction of new innovative services for
the consumer home, Universal Electronics is introducing pre-integrated
channel specific kits
curated to address specific consumer demand and unique experiences. The
kits are powered by Nevo®
Butler, a white label, managed and secure smart home hub with a
digital assistant built in. Configured with different sensors developed
by the teams at Ecolink and RCS, including safety and security sensors;
smart thermostats and temperature sensors; as well as IoT products
curated through “Works with QuickSet” certification program, these kits
will offer the quickest route to market while providing a flexible
platform to build on.
The kits which will be demonstrated at UEI’s booth (#42325) in the Sands
Expo include:
-
Care:
A platform for offering a cost effective self-monitored safety and
security platform with Ecolink ZigBee window/door sensors and
best-in-class pet-immune, motion sensors. This kit can expand to
include leak/freeze detection sensors as well as security and
monitoring use cases. Add-on services are also available that can be
bundled to offer cybersecurity as a service or monitoring services to
provide additional value to consumers and monetization options for
security service providers.
-
Eco:
This kit includes an RCS-designed and developed, Zigbee connected
thermostat and occupancy sensors to deliver a voice-enabled, energy
efficient and user friendly HVAC automation solution to provide
comfort and convenience, as well as energy-cost savings for the owner.
-
Hospitality:
This kit is specifically designed to address room automation needs of
the hospitality channel with energy management, entertainment control,
and in-room service integration opportunities. This kit will offer a
platform to provide a consistent and branded experience for all
in-room services and needs.
“Our Smarter Living kits are a great way for our customers to accelerate
introduction or expansion of smart home services and for consumers to
experience the power and convenience of the smart home,” says Arsham
Hatambeiki, SVP of Product and Technology for Universal Electronics Inc.
“By offering add-on experiences for safety, security and energy
management on top of the most reliable and accurate entertainment
control experience, we can give consumers a reason to opt in to the home
automation trend, and our customers the confidence to scale their
subscribers’ smart home experiences on a solid foundation.”
New research from Parks Associates shows the integration of smart home
products will be key to drive new recurring monthly revenue (RMR) growth
among security companies. “Today, over three quarters of new security
subscribers have interactive services, paying $9 per month on average
for the service,” said Tom
Kerber, Sr. Director, IoT Strategy, Parks Associates. “As adoption
of interactive services matures and new entrants with low-cost,
self-installed systems put downward pressure on RMR, the industry is
seeking solutions to expand RMR. Cybersecurity services, video
verification, and personal emergency response are a clear path to
generating incremental RMR.”
Universal Electronics will host product demonstrations for all of their
latest technologies and design concepts, and their most recent product
unveiling, Nevo® Butler and related platform kits at booth #42325 in the
Sands Expo at CES 2019 in Las Vegas from January 8-11. Nikki Ahmadi,
Director of Cloud and Software Products; and Patrick Serrato, Director
of Connected Home solutions will be available to discuss how Nevo Butler
and curated kits and services can be used to introduce or expand
offerings in a range of channels.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) is the worldwide leader in
universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. Its broad
portfolio of patents includes QuickSet® Cloud service that utilizes the
world’s most complete knowledge graph of devices to detect and interact
with thousands of entertainment and smart home devices. The company
designs, develops, and manufactures innovative products that are used by
the world’s leading brands in the audio, video, subscription
broadcasting, connected home, home energy management, and mobile device
markets. UEI’s many first-to-market innovations have helped transform
the home entertainment control, home security, and home energy
management and sensing industries. More information is available at http://www.uei.com
and quicksetcloud.com.
All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective
owners.
Nevo, QuickSet,
and Ecolink are trademarks of Universal Electronics Inc.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made
pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting
something other than historical fact are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a
number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development,
delivery and market acceptance of UEI’s Nevo Butler product, the Smarter
Living Kits, associated service offerings, and other technologies
identified in this release; the continued penetration and growth of the
digital assistant products and consumer technologies identified in this
release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the
Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking
statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company
undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking
statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise
after the date of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005602/en/