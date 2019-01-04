Universal Electronics : Teams Up with Sensory to Deliver Smart Home Digital Assistant Platform with Embedded Voice Control and Branded Assistant Experience

Universal
Electronics Inc., (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in
universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, today
announced that it will be pairing its digital assistant platform for the
smart home, codenamed Nevo® Butler, with TrulyHandsfree™
voice command capabilities as well as customer-branded wake words from Sensory,
the leader in on-device speech recognition and wake word AI.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005459/en/
Nevo Butler and Cloud Service unify entertainment control and home automation experiences (Photo: Business Wire)
Nevo® Butler is an end-to-end voice-enabled smart home hub with built-in
white label digital assistant that unifies entertainment control and
home automation experiences, enabling interoperability across fragmented
ecosystems. Powered by QuickSet®
Cloud, Nevo Butler delivers a versatile monitoring and control
assistant solution for the home, capable of addressing a wide range of
devices and use cases, ranging from voice control of an existing
installed base of devices to innovative new Cloud services. With a
customizable digital assistant front-end, enterprise-level integration
services and an expanding ecosystem of add-on services, this platform
allows service providers and consumer electronics brands to bring
voice-enabled services to their customers under their own brand name
while remaining in control of the consumer relationship.
Available as kits that address specific channel needs, Nevo Butler can
be bundled with a range of certified devices including Ecolink® sensors,
offering safety and security, energy management and hospitality
applications, in addition to voice-enabled universal entertainment
control.
“This exciting new platform integrates our latest QuickSet Cloud
services with our nevo.ai white label digital assistant platform, as
well as back-end enterprise integration services required for
large-scale IoT fleet management. This product gives our customers a
powerful platform to offer innovative and new voice-powered services to
consumers while they remain in charge of the consumer experience,” said
Arsham Hatambeiki, SVP Product and Technology for Universal Electronics
Inc. “Sensory’s voice recognition capabilities provide a reliable
foundation to build new digital experiences in the home that consumers
will trust and use on a daily basis.”
TrulyHandsfree is the most widely deployed embedded speech recognition
engine in the world, having enabled a hands-free voice user experience
on more than two billion devices from leading brands worldwide.
TrulyHandsfree offers support for every voice UI application with
several types of wake word options, such as independent fixed wake
words, user-enrolled fixed wake words, and user-defined wake words. UEI
and Sensory will provide customers the ability to create custom speaker
independent wake words for their Nevo Butler-powered smart assistant
devices.
“TrulyHandsfree was purposefully engineered to offer extremely accurate
and noise robust wake word and speech recognition on devices with
ultra-low-power configurations to very high-performance components,”
said Todd Mozer, CEO of Sensory. “TrulyHandsfree’s limitless design
flexibility, unrivaled platform support and vast customization options
make it is the ideal solution for UEI’s service provider and electronics
manufacturing customers that want to create new smart assistant
solutions that feature branded wake words and cloud-free voice control.”
Sensory’s TrulyHandsfree supports US English, UK English, Arabic, Dutch,
French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese,
Russian, Spanish, Swedish and Turkish. The TrulyHandsfree SDK is
available for Android, iOS, Linux, QNX and Windows. Sensory provides
developer support for cloud service interfaces on Linux, Android, iOS
and Windows as well as support for dozens of proprietary DSPs,
microcontrollers, smart microphones, and other low-power embedded
devices.
Additionally, ultra-low-power deeply embedded ports of TrulyHandsfree
are available for leading DSP/MCU IP cores from ARM, Cadence, CEVA, NXP,
Synopsys and Verisilicon, as well as for integrated circuits from Ambiq
Micro, Analog Devices, Cirrus Logic, DSP Group, Fortemedia, Intel,
Knowles, Microchip (Microsemi), NXP, Qualcomm, QuickLogic, Realtek,
Synaptics, STMicroelectronics, TI, Yamaha, and XMOS.
For more information about this announcement, or UEI, please visit www.uei.com,
or contact info@uei.com. For more
information about Sensory or its technologies, please visit www.sensory.com,
or email sales@sensory.com.
About Sensory
Sensory Inc. creates a safer and superior UX through vision and voice
technologies. Sensory's technologies are widely deployed in consumer
electronics applications including mobile phones, automotive, wearables,
toys, IoT and various home electronics. Sensory’s product line includes
TrulyHandsfree voice control, TrulySecure biometric authentication, and
TrulyNatural large vocabulary natural language embedded speech
recognition. Sensory’s technologies have shipped in over a billion units
of leading consumer products. Visit Sensory at www.sensory.com.
TrulyHandsfree is a trademark of Sensory Inc.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Universal Electronics Inc.
(NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing
technologies for the smart home. Its broad portfolio of patents includes
QuickSet Cloud® service that utilizes the world’s most complete
knowledge graph of devices to detect and interact with thousands of
entertainment and smart home devices. The company designs, develops, and
manufactures innovative products that are used by the world’s leading
brands in the audio, video, subscription broadcasting, connected home,
home energy management, and mobile device markets. UEI’s many
first-to-market innovations have helped transform the home entertainment
control, home security, and home energy management and sensing
industries. More information is available at http://www.uei.com
and quicksetcloud.com.
All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective
owners.
Nevo, QuickSet,
and Ecolink are trademarks of Universal Electronics Inc.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made
pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting
something other than historical fact are intended to identify
forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a
number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development,
delivery and market acceptance of UEI’s Nevo Butler product and
associated service offerings, and other technologies identified in this
release; the continued penetration and growth of the digital assistant
products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other
factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may
differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks
and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or
update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or
circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005459/en/