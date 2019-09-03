Universal Electronics : UEI BRINGS SMARTER LIVING TO IBC 2019

September 3, 2019

UEI to showcase its latest products and demonstrate an innovative platform to bridge the home entertainment and connected home ecosystems at IBC 2019.

AMSTERDAM, September 3, 2019 - Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ:UEIC), a worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, will be showing its latest products and demonstrating its range of innovative, intelligent solutions designed to bridge the home entertainment and smart home ecosystems at IBC 2019 in Hall 1, stand C4.

Highly favored by customers and partners for several years now, UEI will showcase its latest Designovation product ideas that demonstrate UEI's unique ability to blend user experience, consumer trends and innovative technology, which lies at the heart of UEI's product strategy of consolidating home entertainment control and smart home applications into one seamless user experience. For this IBC 2019 edition, UEI will deliver a uniquely meaningful and personal digital lifestyle experience, by leveraging the latest technology advances in context awareness and hyper-personalization, while capitalizing on UEI's voice and latest adaptive control innovations, to discover, recognize, and interact with smart devices and sensors within the home.

For the first time in Europe, UEI will also welcome customers and partners in a dedicated showroom to experience the Nevo® Butler platform. Nevo Butler is an end-to-end voice-enabled smart home hub with a built-in white label digital assistant that unifies entertainment control and home automation experiences, enabling interoperability across highly fragmented ecosystems. Built-in entertainment control capabilities and smart home hub features, powered by QuickSet® Cloud, make this device a versatile assistant for the home, capable of addressing a wide range of the current installed base of devices in consumers' homes, offering multiple use cases and innovative new service opportunities for service providers expanding in the smart home segment.

Menno Koopmans, SVP for Global Sales and Marketing at Universal Electronics Inc. said 'This year at IBC, attendees who come to visit our booth will see, not only our industry's leading entertainment control solutions but will also discover the award-winning Nevo Butler platform, a unique platform that delivers on our vision of simplifying the user experience and bringing entertainment control and smart home systems into one unified solution.'

'Only a company like UEI, leveraging unrivaled success in creating and deploying innovative and intelligent AV system control solutions, can bring a platform like Nevo Butler to market. I am excited to bring this platform to our customers and discuss the multiple opportunities we see in our industry to expand and monetize new services in the smart home domain.' added Koopmans.

Another key demonstration of UEI's industry-leading voice platforms is highlighted in its new line-up of Android TV remote controls. With Android TV becoming a real force in the broadcasting value chain, UEI has deployed a broad range of advanced voice remote platforms to meet the demands of this fast-evolving market. Among the platforms being highlighted during IBC 2019, UEI's new premium Android TV remote is taking a central role, as UEI's flagship Android TV voice platform, featuring a USB-C rechargeable port and a unique contextual backlight approach (Adaptive Control), enhancing the Android TV experience and making OTT easy to use for a wide range of Pay TV audiences.

Visit the UEI team in Hall 1, stand C41 at IBC2019 at RAI, Amsterdam 13-17 September 2019.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more information, please visit http://www.uei.com/about

