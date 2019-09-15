Universal Electronics : UEI IS TAKING CONTROL IN ANDROID TV

September 15, 2019

Universal Electronics enhances the seamless user experience on Android TV with premium voice-enabled controller.

AMSTERDAM, September 15, 2019 - Universal Electronics Inc., (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home, today announced that it will be introducing a new Android TV platform remote control at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in the Netherlands, which opens September 12, 2019.

The way we consume video content has changed dramatically in the last five years, much more than it did in the previous 25 years. Many leading pay-TV operators have launched advanced television systems that include features such as integrated video on demand (VOD), apps, a wide assortment of live and premium TV channels, and ultra high definition 4K content. In response to this explosion of video offerings, many operators have adopted voice search and control as an efficient and user-friendly way of finding and enjoying content .

Since 2015, UEI has delivered nearly 100 million voice-enabled remote controls to the entertainment market. In 2017, the company was recognized by The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) with a Technology & Engineering Achievement Emmy® for its work relating to voice navigation technologies for discovering and interacting with TV content.

In 2014, Google launched their first Android TV operating system merging broadcast and OTT content into a single platform and making advanced search and discovery features more affordable and easier to adopt - especially for small and mid-size operators. Every year since, system performance has continued to improve, adding greater flexibility and more features. A focused effort has enabled Android TV to become one of the fastest-growing advanced TV platforms across the globe and it has been adopted by more than 140 operators either as their primary (hybrid) advanced television system or as their OTT solution.

As the leading entertainment control technology provider and worldwide leader in remote control design and manufacture, UEI was one of the first development partners for Google that helped with the integration of advanced control features such as voice and universal control into the Android TV platforms. UEI has developed Android control solutions for leading TV display manufacturers as well as leading TV operators and set-top box suppliers.UEI has supported leading brands such as Sony, AT&T, Tivo, Vodafone, DISH, and many others in developing and integrating voice remote control technology into their platforms.

'In the last 18 months, Universal Electronics has developed over 25 new Android TV products for several service providers and CE brands,' says Menno Koopmans, SVP of Global Sales and Marketing at Universal Electronics Inc. 'We see the market evolving as Android boxes are getting more powerful, physically smaller, and capable of being hidden behind the TV. Given the standardization of the Android TV graphical interface, the remote control becomes the most important system differentiator for operators. The search, discovery, and control features represent an increasingly important means of brand communication with the consumer - in essence becoming the 'brand in the hand'.'

As the innovative technology provider with many industry-first innovations, UEI is committed to developing new, differentiating Android TV platform remote control products and features. In 2019, the company will launch UEI's premium Android TV remote, its flagship Android TV controller that includes unique features such as adaptive control and QuickSet®️ Cloud.

Adaptive control delivers the most user-friendly entertainment control experience, as the remote control intelligently illuminates the keys needed for controlling specific on-screen contentThis ensures that the remote control always knows the user interface and adjusts accordingly.

QuickSet®️ Cloud technology is the de-facto standard for simple AV control. The technology automatically discovers, sets up, and controls the TV and audio devices connected to the Android TV set-top box. UEI QuickSet® is available on virtually all primary TV platforms worldwide, including Android TV, RDK, Tizen, webOS and has been adopted in over 500 million connected entertainment devices worldwide.

In addition to these unique features, UEI's premium Android TV remote will come in a slim, premium design with a USB-C recharging port. 'The industry is moving towards greater consumer use of voice search and control, and we see an increasing need for more energy-efficient products. For heavy voice users, traditional batteries can only last three to six months, which is both economically and ecologically limiting', says Koopmans. 'We expect a lot from this new rechargeable flagship product and we are excited to have already signed up our first TV operators.'

Information on UEI's premium Android TV remote and other Android TV remotes can be found at Universal Electronics' stand at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) show in Amsterdam, Hall 1, stand C41, starting September 13, 2019.

