Universal Electronics : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced it will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 8, 2018 to discuss its third quarter 2018 earnings results. Management will provide a financial and business update as well as answer questions.

To access the call in the U.S. please dial 877-843-0414, and for international calls dial 315-625-3071 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference. The conference ID is 4477623. The conference call will also be broadcast live at www.uei.com where it will be available for replay for one year. In addition, a replay will be available via telephone for two business days beginning two hours after the call. To listen to the replay, in the U.S. please dial 855-859-2056, and internationally dial 404-537-3406. The access code is 4477623.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more information, please visit www.uei.com/about.

