News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Universal Entertainment : Distribution of "SLOTS STREET" application for iOS/Android commenced in the US, Canada and Australia

10/03/2018 | 03:33am CEST

Universal Entertainment Corporation (Head Office: Koto-ku, Tokyo; Representative: Jun Fujimoto, Representative Director and President) has commenced the distribution of 'SLOTS STREET,' an application for the iOS and Android platforms, in the US, Canada and Australia.

'SLOTS STREET' application for iOS/Android

'SLOTS STREET' is a game that fuses the gameplay of a video slot machine together with the worlds presented in actual Universal Entertainment Pachislot machines and progressive mapping. Users can enjoy two separate video slot modes: 'Casino' and 'Adventure.' What's more, users can share their game data by linking this application up with the 'SLOTS STREET' game for Facebook *1.'SLOTS STREET' application for iOS/Android
*1: The 'SLOTS STREET' game for Facebook cannot be used from Japan.

■Game Overview

Title SLOTS STREET
Compatible OS iOS/Android
Genre Casino game
Charges Basic play is free of charge (pay-per-item system)
Languages Supported English
Regions Available US/Canada/Australia
Copyright Notice ©️UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT

*The above images are image representations and may differ from the actual game.
*The content stated above is as of the date of this announcement and may be subsequently changed without prior notice.
*The company and product names stated above are the registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies

Disclaimer

Universal Entertainment Corporation published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 01:32:05 UTC
