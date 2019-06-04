Log in
06/04 12:41:16 pm
34.285 USD   +2.74%
12:05pConference Call to Discuss Q2 2019
GL
05/30UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/01UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS : UFPI closes on acquisition of Wolverine Wood Products
AQ
Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2019

06/04/2019 | 12:05pm EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Universal Forest Products®
Nasdaq: UFPI
www.ufpi.com

Conference Call to Discuss Q2 2019

Hosted by:
Matthew J. Missad, Chief Executive Officer
Michael Cole, Chief Financial Officer 

Press Release
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 (after market)

Conference Call
Thursday, July 25, 2019
8:30 a.m. ET

* Webcast of Conference Call *
www.ufpi.com
Click on Investor Relations, then Webcast

U.S. dial-in number: 866-518-4547
International dial-in: 213-660-0879
Chairperson: Matthew J. Missad

Conference ID
1794208

Conference Call Replay (Encore) available through Sunday, August 25, 2019
855-859-2056, 404-537-3406, or 800-585-8367

For more information, please contact:
Joe Grey, Senior Communications Strategist, 616-365-1528         

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
About