UFPI posts record third-quarter earnings and sales

- Sales up 15 percent, net earnings up 22 percent over previous year -

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today reported record financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2018, the thirteenth consecutive quarter in which the company has reported records in both net sales and net earnings.

“I want to thank the hard-working employees of Universal for once again producing record results, driven by strong unit sales growth of 7 percent and overall sales growth of 15 percent,” stated CEO Matt Missad. “We achieved these results despite the headwinds we experienced from a quickly changing lumber market, rising labor, benefit and transportation costs, and the short-term effects of Hurricane Florence.

“While we are pleased to report a record quarter, we know we can do better. We are improving our mix of value-added new products, investing in automation to address rising costs and improving performance at underperforming operations.”

Third Quarter 2018 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):

Diluted earnings per share were $0.66, up from $0.55





Net earnings attributable to controlling interest were $41.2 million, up 22 percent





Net sales were $1.2 billion, up 15 percent





EBITDA was $72.9 million, up 9 percent





Gross sales increased 17 percent in the Construction market, 15 percent in the Industrial market and 13 percent in the Retail market





Unit sales contributed 7 percent of gross sales growth; higher prices due to the lumber market contributed 8 percent





Organic sales contributed 5 percent to unit growth while acquisitions added 2 percent





New product sales were $138 million, up 22 percent; year-to date new product sales are $407 million, up 25 percent

By market, the company reported the following third-quarter 2018 gross sales results:

Retail

$443 million, up 13 percent over the same period of 2017, as unit sales contributed 4 percent and price increases accounted for 9 percent





Organic sales accounted for all of the unit sales growth





Sales to big box customers increased 11 percent, while sales to independent customers grew 17 percent

Construction

$361 million, up 17 percent over the same period of 2017, as unit sales contributed 9 percent and price increases accounted for 8 percent





Organic sales accounted for 8 percent of the unit sales growth, while acquisitions accounted for 1 percent





The company saw double-digit sales increases to customers in commercial construction (30 percent), residential construction (19 percent) and manufactured housing (10 percent)

Industrial

$429 million, up 15 percent over the same period of 2017, as unit sales accounted for 8 percent and price increases accounted for 7 percent





Organic sales accounted for 3 percent of the unit sales growth, while acquisitions contributed 5 percent





The company sees favorable growth opportunities in the non-wood packaging market and has been adding resources to better serve this market

CONFERENCE CALL

Universal Forest Products will conduct a conference call to discuss information included in this news release and related matters at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 17, 2018. The call will be hosted by CEO Matthew J. Missad and CFO Michael Cole, and will be available for analysts and institutional investors domestically at 866-518-4547, and internationally at 213-660-0879. Use conference pass code 1793238. The conference call will be available simultaneously and in its entirety to all interested investors and news media through a webcast at http://www.ufpi.com. A replay of the call will be available through November 17, 2018, at 855-859-2056, 404-537-3406 or 800-585-8367.

UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS, INC.

Universal Forest Products, Inc. is a holding company whose subsidiaries supply wood, wood composite and other products to three robust markets: retail, construction and industrial. Founded in 1955, the Company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more about Universal Forest Products, go to www.ufpi.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act, as amended, that are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the markets we serve, the economy and the Company itself. Words like “anticipates,” “believes,” “confident,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “likely,” “plans,” “projects,” “should,” variations of such words, and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements do not guarantee future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect facts, circumstances, events, or assumptions that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Actual results could differ materially from those included in such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements are the following: fluctuations in the price of lumber; adverse or unusual weather conditions; adverse economic conditions in the markets we serve; government regulations, particularly involving environmental and safety regulations; and our ability to make successful business acquisitions. Certain of these risk factors as well as other risk factors and additional information are included in the Company's reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release includes certain financial information not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies calculate non-GAAP financial information identically (or at all), the presentations herein may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management considers EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, an alternative performance measure which may provide useful information to investors.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2018/2017 Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands, except per share data) 2018 2017 2018 2017 NET SALES $ 1,212,702 100% $ 1,056,586 100% $ 3,500,999 100% $ 2,975,091 100.0% COST OF GOODS SOLD 1,054,029 86.9 911,899 86.3 3,045,748 87.0 2,561,424 86.1 GROSS PROFIT 158,673 13.1 144,687 13.7 455,251 13.0 413,667 13.9 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES 102,292 8.4 92,389 8.7 300,292 8.6 272,956 9.2 FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE LOSS 412 301 213 1,157 NET GAIN ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS (1,022) (0.1) (274) - (7,079) (0.2) (437) - EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS 56,991 4.7 52,271 4.9 161,825 4.6 139,991 4.7 OTHER EXPENSE, NET 1,734 0.1 1,352 0.1 4,862 0.1 4,259 0.1 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES 55,257 4.6 50,919 4.8 156,963 4.5 135,732 4.6 INCOME TAXES 13,189 1.1 16,250 1.5 36,183 1.0 44,855 1.5 NET EARNINGS 42,068 3.5 34,669 3.3 120,780 3.4 90,877 3.1 LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (849) (0.1) (976) (0.1) (2,684) (0.1) (2,480) (0.1) NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 41,219 3.4 $ 33,693 3.2 $ 118,096 3.4 $ 88,397 3.0 EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC $ 0.67 $ 0.55 $ 1.91 $ 1.44 EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED $ 0.66 $ 0.55 $ 1.91 $ 1.44 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 43,242 36,388 117,610 97,018 LESS COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST (1,583) (975) (3,296) (3,862) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST $ 41,659 $ 35,413 $ 114,314 $ 93,156 SUPPLEMENTAL SALES DATA Quarter Period Year to Date Market Classification 2018 2017 % 2018 2017 % Retail $ 443,044 $ 391,043 13% $ 1,359,498 $ 1,161,662 17% Industrial 429,467 374,018 15% 1,166,523 995,078 17% Construction 361,179 308,585 17% 1,039,705 867,958 20% Total Gross Sales 1,233,690 1,073,646 15% 3,565,726 3,024,698 18% Sales Allowances (20,988) (17,060) -23% (64,727) (49,607) -30% Total Net Sales $ 1,212,702 $ 1,056,586 15% $ 3,500,999 $ 2,975,091 18%





CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) SEPTEMBER 2018/2017 (In thousands) ASSETS 2018 2017 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2018 2017 CURRENT ASSETS CURRENT LIABILITIES Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,327 $ 22,044 Cash overdraft $ 31,115 $ 26,617 Restricted cash 1,024 905 Accounts payable 175,912 171,774 Investments 15,809 10,781 Accrued liabilities 151,102 138,364 Accounts receivable 454,935 419,183 Current portion of debt 149 2,197 Inventories 510,057 412,486 Other current assets 38,699 23,201 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,046,851 888,600 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 358,278 338,952 OTHER ASSETS 22,345 17,515 LONG-TERM DEBT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 261,666 255,330 CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS 186,539 145,884 PROPERTY, PLANT OTHER LIABILITIES 40,630 51,638 AND EQUIPMENT, NET 346,309 325,109 EQUITY 1,091,724 950,080 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,677,171 $ 1,486,554 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 1,677,171 $ 1,486,554





CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2018/2017 (In thousands) 2018 2017 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 120,780 $ 90,877 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 40,490 36,010 Amortization of intangibles 4,274 3,549 Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements 2,762 2,122 Deferred income taxes (credit) (583) 117 Equity in earnings of investee - (25) Net gain on disposition and impairment of assets (7,079) (437) Changes in: Accounts receivable (121,067) (121,688) Inventories (39,448) (820) Accounts payable and cash overdraft 38,611 53,424 Accrued liabilities and other 21,361 34,221 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 60,101 97,350 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (74,541) (57,189) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 37,612 2,121 Acquisitions and purchase of noncontrolling interest, net of cash received (38,963) (59,859) Purchases of investments (12,401) (12,155) Proceeds from sale of investments 3,298 4,227 Other (620) 1,480 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (85,615) (121,375) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 636,798 610,038 Repayments under revolving credit facilities (668,941) (573,829) Borrowings of debt 927 - Repayments of debt (5,511) - Issuance of long-term debt 75,000 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 756 476 Distributions to noncontrolling interest (2,239) (3,272) Dividends paid to shareholders (11,090) (9,207) Repurchase of common stock (1,843) (12,976) Other (55) - NET CASH FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 23,802 11,230 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 247 1,255 NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,465) (11,540) ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 28,816 34,489 ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 27,351 $ 22,949 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 28,339 $ 34,091 Restricted cash, beginning of period 477 398 All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 28,816 $ 34,489 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 26,327 $ 22,044 Restricted cash, end of period 1,024 905 All cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 27,351 $ 22,949





EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 2018/2017 Quarter Period Year to Date (In thousands) 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Earnings 42,068 34,669 120,780 90,877 Interest Expense 1,945 1,481 5,971 4,825 Taxes 13,189 16,250 36,183 44,855 Expense associated with Share-Based Compensation Arrangements 838 740 2,762 2,121 Net Gain on Disposition and Impairment of Assets (1,022) (274) (7,079) (437) Depreciation Expense 14,346 12,762 40,490 36,010 Amortization of Intangibles 1,572 1,172 4,274 3,549 EBITDA 72,936 66,800 203,381 181,800

AT THE COMPANY



Lynn Afendoulis

Director, Corporate Communications

(616) 365-1502