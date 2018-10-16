UFPI posts record third-quarter earnings and sales
10/16/2018 | 10:06pm CEST
- Sales up 15 percent, net earnings up 22 percent over previous year -
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Forest Products, Inc. (Nasdaq: UFPI) today reported record financial results for the third quarter ended September 29, 2018, the thirteenth consecutive quarter in which the company has reported records in both net sales and net earnings.
“I want to thank the hard-working employees of Universal for once again producing record results, driven by strong unit sales growth of 7 percent and overall sales growth of 15 percent,” stated CEO Matt Missad. “We achieved these results despite the headwinds we experienced from a quickly changing lumber market, rising labor, benefit and transportation costs, and the short-term effects of Hurricane Florence.
“While we are pleased to report a record quarter, we know we can do better. We are improving our mix of value-added new products, investing in automation to address rising costs and improving performance at underperforming operations.”
Third Quarter 2018 Highlights (comparisons on a year-over-year basis):
Diluted earnings per share were $0.66, up from $0.55
Net earnings attributable to controlling interest were $41.2 million, up 22 percent
Net sales were $1.2 billion, up 15 percent
EBITDA was $72.9 million, up 9 percent
Gross sales increased 17 percent in the Construction market, 15 percent in the Industrial market and 13 percent in the Retail market
Unit sales contributed 7 percent of gross sales growth; higher prices due to the lumber market contributed 8 percent
Organic sales contributed 5 percent to unit growth while acquisitions added 2 percent
New product sales were $138 million, up 22 percent; year-to date new product sales are $407 million, up 25 percent
By market, the company reported the following third-quarter 2018 gross sales results:
Retail
$443 million, up 13 percent over the same period of 2017, as unit sales contributed 4 percent and price increases accounted for 9 percent
Organic sales accounted for all of the unit sales growth
Sales to big box customers increased 11 percent, while sales to independent customers grew 17 percent
Construction
$361 million, up 17 percent over the same period of 2017, as unit sales contributed 9 percent and price increases accounted for 8 percent
Organic sales accounted for 8 percent of the unit sales growth, while acquisitions accounted for 1 percent
The company saw double-digit sales increases to customers in commercial construction (30 percent), residential construction (19 percent) and manufactured housing (10 percent)
Industrial
$429 million, up 15 percent over the same period of 2017, as unit sales accounted for 8 percent and price increases accounted for 7 percent
Organic sales accounted for 3 percent of the unit sales growth, while acquisitions contributed 5 percent
The company sees favorable growth opportunities in the non-wood packaging market and has been adding resources to better serve this market
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2018/2017
Quarter Period
Year to Date
(In thousands, except per share data)
2018
2017
2018
2017
NET SALES
$
1,212,702
100%
$
1,056,586
100%
$
3,500,999
100%
$
2,975,091
100.0%
COST OF GOODS SOLD
1,054,029
86.9
911,899
86.3
3,045,748
87.0
2,561,424
86.1
GROSS PROFIT
158,673
13.1
144,687
13.7
455,251
13.0
413,667
13.9
SELLING, GENERAL AND
ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
102,292
8.4
92,389
8.7
300,292
8.6
272,956
9.2
FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE LOSS
412
301
213
1,157
NET GAIN ON DISPOSITION AND IMPAIRMENT OF ASSETS
(1,022)
(0.1)
(274)
-
(7,079)
(0.2)
(437)
-
EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS
56,991
4.7
52,271
4.9
161,825
4.6
139,991
4.7
OTHER EXPENSE, NET
1,734
0.1
1,352
0.1
4,862
0.1
4,259
0.1
EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
55,257
4.6
50,919
4.8
156,963
4.5
135,732
4.6
INCOME TAXES
13,189
1.1
16,250
1.5
36,183
1.0
44,855
1.5
NET EARNINGS
42,068
3.5
34,669
3.3
120,780
3.4
90,877
3.1
LESS NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(849)
(0.1)
(976)
(0.1)
(2,684)
(0.1)
(2,480)
(0.1)
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO
CONTROLLING INTEREST
$
41,219
3.4
$
33,693
3.2
$
118,096
3.4
$
88,397
3.0
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
0.67
$
0.55
$
1.91
$
1.44
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
0.66
$
0.55
$
1.91
$
1.44
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
43,242
36,388
117,610
97,018
LESS COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
(1,583)
(975)
(3,296)
(3,862)
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING INTEREST
$
41,659
$
35,413
$
114,314
$
93,156
SUPPLEMENTAL SALES DATA
Quarter Period
Year to Date
Market Classification
2018
2017
%
2018
2017
%
Retail
$
443,044
$
391,043
13%
$
1,359,498
$
1,161,662
17%
Industrial
429,467
374,018
15%
1,166,523
995,078
17%
Construction
361,179
308,585
17%
1,039,705
867,958
20%
Total Gross Sales
1,233,690
1,073,646
15%
3,565,726
3,024,698
18%
Sales Allowances
(20,988)
(17,060)
-23%
(64,727)
(49,607)
-30%
Total Net Sales
$
1,212,702
$
1,056,586
15%
$
3,500,999
$
2,975,091
18%
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
SEPTEMBER 2018/2017
(In thousands)
ASSETS
2018
2017
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2018
2017
CURRENT ASSETS
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Cash and cash equivalents
$
26,327
$
22,044
Cash overdraft
$
31,115
$
26,617
Restricted cash
1,024
905
Accounts payable
175,912
171,774
Investments
15,809
10,781
Accrued liabilities
151,102
138,364
Accounts receivable
454,935
419,183
Current portion of debt
149
2,197
Inventories
510,057
412,486
Other current assets
38,699
23,201
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,046,851
888,600
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
358,278
338,952
OTHER ASSETS
22,345
17,515
LONG-TERM DEBT AND
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
261,666
255,330
CAPITAL LEASE OBLIGATIONS
186,539
145,884
PROPERTY, PLANT
OTHER LIABILITIES
40,630
51,638
AND EQUIPMENT, NET
346,309
325,109
EQUITY
1,091,724
950,080
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,677,171
$
1,486,554
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
1,677,171
$
1,486,554
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2018/2017
(In thousands)
2018
2017
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net earnings
$
120,780
$
90,877
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation
40,490
36,010
Amortization of intangibles
4,274
3,549
Expense associated with share-based and grant compensation arrangements
2,762
2,122
Deferred income taxes (credit)
(583)
117
Equity in earnings of investee
-
(25)
Net gain on disposition and impairment of assets
(7,079)
(437)
Changes in:
Accounts receivable
(121,067)
(121,688)
Inventories
(39,448)
(820)
Accounts payable and cash overdraft
38,611
53,424
Accrued liabilities and other
21,361
34,221
NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
60,101
97,350
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(74,541)
(57,189)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
37,612
2,121
Acquisitions and purchase of noncontrolling interest, net of cash received
(38,963)
(59,859)
Purchases of investments
(12,401)
(12,155)
Proceeds from sale of investments
3,298
4,227
Other
(620)
1,480
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(85,615)
(121,375)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
636,798
610,038
Repayments under revolving credit facilities
(668,941)
(573,829)
Borrowings of debt
927
-
Repayments of debt
(5,511)
-
Issuance of long-term debt
75,000
-
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
756
476
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
(2,239)
(3,272)
Dividends paid to shareholders
(11,090)
(9,207)
Repurchase of common stock
(1,843)
(12,976)
Other
(55)
-
NET CASH FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
23,802
11,230
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
247
1,255
NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(1,465)
(11,540)
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
28,816
34,489
ALL CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
27,351
$
22,949
Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
28,339
$
34,091
Restricted cash, beginning of period
477
398
All cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
$
28,816
$
34,489
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
26,327
$
22,044
Restricted cash, end of period
1,024
905
All cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
27,351
$
22,949
EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 2018/2017
Quarter Period
Year to Date
(In thousands)
2018
2017
2018
2017
Net Earnings
42,068
34,669
120,780
90,877
Interest Expense
1,945
1,481
5,971
4,825
Taxes
13,189
16,250
36,183
44,855
Expense associated with Share-Based Compensation Arrangements