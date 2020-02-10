Universal Health International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT DESIGNATED UNITS FOR EPIDEMIC PREVENTING MEDICAL SUPPLIES ENTRUSTED BY THE LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNIVERSAL HEALTH INTERNATIONAL GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2211)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

DESIGNATED UNITS FOR EPIDEMIC PREVENTING MEDICAL SUPPLIES

ENTRUSTED BY THE LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

This announcement is made voluntarily by Universal Health International Group Holding Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") in relation to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-ncov) pneumonia in China (the "NCP"). In order to fight against the NCP, certain subsidiaries of the Group in Jilin province, Shenyang area and Heilongjiang area have been entrusted by the epidemic prevention command department of the local governments (the "Entrustment") as the designated units for epidemic preventing medical supplies. As such, the relevant subsidiaries will further give full play to the overall advantages of the Group, give play to the advantages of over 800 chain pharmacies throughout northeast China and five major domestic logistics distribution centers, integrate upstream business resources, mobilize the enthusiasm of domestic and foreign branches, and make all effort to fight against the NCP under the leadership of the governments at all levels. Together with the previous free supply of over 110,000 masks and some disinfectant alcohol and other protective equipment to community consumers, the Entrustment further demonstrates the humanistic feelings and social responsibility of the Group in pharmaceutical enterprises serving the society.

By Order of the Board

Universal Health International Group Holding Limited

Jin Dongtao

Chairman

Hong Kong, 10 February 2020