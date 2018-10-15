Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/15 10:00:03 pm
122.965 USD   +0.35%
Universal Health Services, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

10/15/2018 | 10:17pm CEST

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that it will report results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the market closes on Thursday, October 25, 2018.  There will be a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 26, 2018.  The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971.     

A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on the company's website at www.uhsinc.com. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call for one full year.

Universal Health Services, Inc. is one of the nation's largest hospital companies operating through its subsidiaries acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities and ambulatory centers located throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-announces-third-quarter-2018-earnings-release-and-conference-call-300731150.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
