Universal Health Services, Inc. : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results And Uncertainties Related To COVID-19 0 04/27/2020 | 04:18pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that its reported net income attributable to UHS was $142.0 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $234.2 million, or $2.57 per diluted share, during the comparable quarter of 2019. Net revenues increased 0.9% to $2.830 billion during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $2.804 billion during the first quarter of 2019. As reflected on the Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule"), our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first quarter of 2020 was $150.2 million, or $1.73 per diluted share, as compared to $223.3 million, or $2.45 per diluted share, during the first quarter of 2019. As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first quarter of 2020, was a net aggregate unfavorable after-tax impact of $8.1 million, or $.09 per diluted share, consisting of the following: (i) an after-tax unrealized loss of $7.4 million, or $.08 per diluted share, ($9.6 million pre-tax which is included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and; (ii) a unfavorable after-tax impact of $0.8 million, or $.01 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09, "Compensation – Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09"). As reflected on the Supplemental Schedule, included in our reported results during the first quarter of 2019, is a favorable after-tax impact of $10.9 million, or $.12 per diluted share, resulting from our adoption of ASU 2016-09. Included in our reported and our adjusted net income attributable to UHS during the first quarter of 2019, is a pre-tax unrealized loss of $4.3 million, or $.03 per diluted share (included in "Other (income) expense, net"), resulting from a decrease in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale. As calculated on the attached Supplemental Schedule, our earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("EBITDA net of NCI", NCI is net income attributable to noncontrolling interests), was $349.1 million during the first quarter of 2020, as compared to $452.7 million during the first quarter of 2019. Our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation & amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI"), which excludes the impact of other (income) expense, net, was $358.7 million during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to $457.2 million during the first quarter of 2019. COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material unfavorable effect on our operations and financial results during the first quarter of 2020. Patient volumes at our acute care hospitals and our behavioral health care facilities were significantly reduced during the second half of March as various COVID-19 policies were implemented by our facilities and federal and state governments. These significant reductions to patient volumes experienced at our facilities have continued into April, 2020. We believe that the adverse impact that COVID-19 will have on our future operations and financial results will depend upon many factors, most of which are beyond our capability to control or predict. Due to the continued uncertainty regarding COVID-19, we are withdrawing our previously issued operating results forecast and earnings guidance for the year ending December 31, 2020. Our primary focus as the effects of COVID-19 began to impact our facilities was the health and safety of our patients, employees and physicians. We implemented various measures to provide the safest possible environment within our facilities during this pandemic and will continue to do so. In addition, we recognize the significant financial stress created by the dramatic decline in patient volumes that began in mid-March, 2020, at our acute care and behavioral health facilities, and as a result, have implemented numerous financial-related measures including the following: Effected initiatives to produce increased labor productivity and reductions to certain other costs.

Reduced spend rate and magnitude of certain previously planned capital projects and expenditures.

Suspended our stock repurchase program and payment of quarterly dividends. In April, 2020, we have received funds related to accelerated Medicare payments and Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund grants, as provided for by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"). There was no impact on our financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2020 related to funds received in connection with the CARES Act. Acute Care Services – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

During the first quarter of 2020, at our acute care hospitals owned during both periods ("same facility basis"), adjusted admissions (adjusted for outpatient activity) decreased 4.0% and adjusted patient days decreased 0.2%, as compared to the first quarter of 2019. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 3.7% while net revenue per adjusted patient day decreased 0.3% during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Net revenues from our acute care services on a same facility basis increased 0.4% during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Behavioral Health Care Services – Three-month periods ended March 31, 2020 and 2019:

During the first quarter of 2020, at our behavioral health care facilities on a same facility basis, adjusted admissions decreased 2.0% while adjusted patient days decreased 1.3% as compared to the first quarter of 2019. At these facilities, net revenue per adjusted admission increased 4.3% while net revenue per adjusted patient day increased 3.7% during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the comparable quarter in 2019. On a same facility basis, our behavioral health care services' net revenues increased 2.2% during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to the first quarter of 2019. Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Liquidity, Share Repurchase Program and Increase to Accrued Insurance Expense: Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, our net cash provided by operating activities increased to $502 million as compared to $432 million generated during the first quarter of 2019. The $70 million net increase was due to: (i) an unfavorable change of $88 million resulting from a decrease in net income plus/minus depreciation and amortization expense and stock-based compensation expense; (ii) a favorable change of $171 million in accounts receivable; (iii) an unfavorable change of $34 million in other working capital accounts resulting primarily from changes in accounts payable due to timing of disbursements; (iv) a favorable change of $25 million in accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid (see additional disclosure below), and; (v) $4 million of other combined net unfavorable changes. Liquidity:

As of March 31, 2020, we had $1.188 billion of aggregate available borrowing capacity as follows: $998 million of available borrowing capacity pursuant to the terms of our $1 billion revolving credit facility, net of $2 million of outstanding letters of credit (there were no borrowings outstanding), and;

of available borrowing capacity pursuant to the terms of our revolving credit facility, net of of outstanding letters of credit (there were no borrowings outstanding), and; $190 million of available borrowing capacity pursuant to the terms of our $450 million accounts receivable securitization program (net of $260 million of outstanding borrowings). Share Repurchase Program:

Pursuant to our $2.7 billion stock repurchase program, which had an aggregate available repurchase authorization of $559.6 million as of March 31, 2020, shares of our Class B Common Stock may be repurchased, from time to time as conditions allow, on the open market or in negotiated private transactions. As mentioned above, as part of various Covid-19 initiatives, we have suspended our stock repurchase program. In conjunction with our stock repurchase program, during the first quarter of 2020, we have repurchased approximately 1.95 million shares at an aggregate cost of $196.6 million (approximately $101 per share). Since inception of the program in 2014 through March 31, 2020, we have repurchased approximately 18.02 million shares at an aggregate cost of approximately $2.14 billion (approximately $119 per share). Increase to Self-Insured Professional and General Liability Reserves:

Our estimated liability for self-insured professional and general liability claims is based on a number of factors including, among other things, the number of asserted claims and reported incidents, estimates of losses for these claims based on recent and historical settlement amounts, estimates of incurred but not reported claims based on historical experience, and estimates of amounts recoverable under our commercial insurance policies. As a result of unfavorable trends recently experienced, during the first quarter of 2020, we recorded a $20.0 million increase to our reserves for self-insured professional and general liability claims. Agreement in Principle with DOJ's Civil Division and DOJ Reserve:

As previously disclosed on July 25, 2019, we have reached an agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division, and on behalf of various states' attorneys general offices, to resolve the civil aspect of the government's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities for $127 million subject to requisite approvals and preparation and execution of definitive settlement and related agreements. At that time, we also disclosed that we were further advised that the previously disclosed investigations being conducted by the DOJ's Criminal Frauds Section in connection with these matters had been closed. In connection with the agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division, the aggregate pre-tax DOJ Reserve amounted to approximately $134 million at each of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. There was no change to the DOJ Reserve during the first quarter of 2020. Since the agreement in principle with the DOJ's Civil Division is subject to certain required approvals and negotiation and execution of definitive settlement agreements, as well as finalization and execution of a corporate integrity agreement with the Office of Inspector General for the United States Department of Health and Human Services, we can provide no assurance that definitive agreements will ultimately be finalized. We therefore can provide no assurance that final amounts paid in settlement or otherwise, or associated costs, or the income tax deductibility of such payments, will not differ materially from our established reserve and assumptions related to income tax deductibility. Please see Item 3-Legal Proceedings in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 for additional disclosure in connection with this matter. Conference call information:

We will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 9:00 a.m. eastern time on April 28, 2020. The dial-in number is 1-877-648-7971. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available on our website at. Also, a replay of the call will be available following the conclusion of the live call and will be available for one full year. General Information, Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors and Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

One of the nation's largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since our inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, our annual revenues were approximately $11.4 billion during 2019. In 2020, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune; in 2019 ranked #293 on the Fortune 500; and in 2017, listed #275 in Forbes inaugural ranking of America's Top 500 Public Companies. Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our strategy includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 90,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 26 acute care hospitals, 331 behavioral health facilities, 42 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points, an insurance offering, a physician network and various related services located in 37 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT). For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current management expectations. Numerous factors, including those disclosed herein, those related to the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our operations and financial results, those related to healthcare industry trends and those detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (as set forth in Item 1A-Risk Factors and in Item 7-Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019), may cause the results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Many of the factors that could affect our future results are beyond our control or ability to predict, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our future operations and financial results will likely be materially impacted by developments related to COVID-19 including, but not limited to, the length of time and severity of the spread of the pandemic; the volume of cancelled or rescheduled elective procedures and the volume of COVID-19 patients treated at our hospitals and other healthcare facilities; measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of government and administrative regulation and stimulus on the hospital industry; declining patient volumes and unfavorable changes in payer mix caused by deteriorating macroeconomic conditions (including increases in uninsured and underinsured patients as the result of business closings and layoffs); potential disruptions to our clinical staffing and shortages and disruptions related to supplies required for our employees and patients; and potential increases to expenses related to staffing, supply chain or other expenditures; the impact of our substantial indebtedness and the ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms, as well as risks associated with disruptions in the financial markets and the business of financial institutions as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic which could impact us from a financing perspective; and changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in our markets resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are not able to fully quantify the impact that these factors will have on our future financial results, but expect developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic to materially affect our financial performance in 2020. We believe that adjusted net income attributable to UHS, adjusted net income attributable to UHS per diluted share, EBITDA net of NCI and Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI, which are non-GAAP financial measures ("GAAP" is Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America), are helpful to our investors as measures of our operating performance. In addition, we believe that, when applicable, comparing and discussing our financial results based on these measures, as calculated, is helpful to our investors since it neutralizes the effect of material items impacting our net income attributable to UHS, such as, our adoption of ASU 2016-09, unrealized gains/losses resulting from changes in the market value of shares of certain marketable securities held for investment and classified as available for sale, and other potential material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including, but not limited to, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets, changes in the reserve established in connection with our discussions with the Department of Justice, reserves for various matters including settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, costs related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance these measures should be examined in connection with net income attributable to UHS, as determined in accordance with GAAP, and as presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto in this report or in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Reports on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019. Since the items included or excluded from these measures are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance under GAAP, these measures should not be considered to be alternatives to net income as a measure of our operating performance or profitability. Since these measures, as presented, are not determined in accordance with GAAP and are thus susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Investors are encouraged to use GAAP measures when evaluating our financial performance. (more) Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three months

ended March 31,

2020

2019







Net revenues $2,829,667

$2,804,391







Operating charges:





Salaries, wages and benefits 1,432,669

1,365,546 Other operating expenses 689,790

644,780 Supplies expense 317,827

307,463 Depreciation and amortization 124,394

120,040 Lease and rental expense 28,293

26,125

2,592,973

2,463,954







Income from operations 236,694

340,437







Interest expense, net 36,351

39,640 Other (income) expense, net 9,560

4,501







Income before income taxes 190,783

296,296







Provision for income taxes 46,323

58,898







Net income 144,460

237,398







Less: Net income attributable to





noncontrolling interests ("NCI") 2,423

3,230







Net income attributable to UHS $142,037

$234,168















































Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $1.64

$2.57







Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS (a) $1.64

$2.57 Universal Health Services, Inc. Footnotes to Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)









Three months (a) Earnings per share calculation: ended March 31,

2020

2019 Basic and diluted:





Net income attributable to UHS $142,037

$234,168 Less: Net income attributable to unvested restricted share grants (373)

(515) Net income attributable to UHS - basic and diluted $141,664

$233,653







Weighted average number of common shares - basic 86,212

90,776







Basic earnings per share attributable to UHS: $1.64

$2.57







Weighted average number of common shares 86,212

90,776 Add: Other share equivalents 243

191 Weighted average number of common shares and equiv. - diluted 86,455

90,967







Diluted earnings per share attributable to UHS: $1.64

$2.57 Universal Health Services, Inc. Schedule of Non-GAAP Supplemental Information ("Supplemental Schedule") For the Three Months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)















































Calculation of Earnings/Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA/Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI")

















Three months ended

% Net

Three months ended

% Net

March 31, 2020

revenues

March 31, 2019

revenues















Net income attributable to UHS $142,037





$234,168



Depreciation and amortization 124,394





120,040



Interest expense, net 36,351





39,640



Provision for income taxes 46,323





58,898



EBITDA net of NCI $349,105

12.3%

$452,746

16.1%















Other (income) expense, net 9,560





4,501



Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI $358,665

12.7%

$457,247

16.3%















Net revenues $2,829,667





$2,804,391



















































































Calculation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to UHS

















Three months ended

Three months ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019





Per





Per

Amount

Diluted Share

Amount

Diluted Share















Net income attributable to UHS $142,037

$1.64

$234,168

$2.57 Plus/minus after-tax adjustments:













Unrealized loss on marketable securities held for sale 7,350

0.08

-

- Impact of ASU 2016-09 770

0.01

(10,907)

(0.12) Subtotal adjustments 8,120

0.09

(10,907)

(0.12) Adjusted net income attributable to UHS $150,157

$1.73

$223,261

$2.45 Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands) (unaudited)









Three months

ended March 31,

2020

2019







Net income $144,460

$237,398 Other comprehensive income (loss):





Unrealized derivative gains (losses) on cash flow hedges 0

(2,917) Foreign currency translation adjustment (39,201)

(14,262) Other comprehensive income (loss) before tax (39,201)

(17,179) Income tax expense (benefit) related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) (2,108)

(2,466) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (37,093)

(14,713)







Comprehensive income 107,367

222,685 Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,423

3,230 Comprehensive income attributable to UHS $104,944

$219,455 Universal Health Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited)



















March 31,



December 31,





2020



2019 Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 54,619

$ 61,268 Accounts receivable, net



1,486,829



1,560,847 Supplies



162,597



159,889 Other current assets



130,301



133,930 Total current assets



1,834,346



1,915,934













Property and equipment



9,232,949



9,106,377 Less: accumulated depreciation



(4,190,658)



(4,089,679)





5,042,291



5,016,698













Other assets:











Goodwill



3,836,566



3,869,760 Deferred income taxes



17,482



16,189 Right of use assets-operating leases



341,264



326,518 Deferred charges



5,936



6,373 Other



542,541



516,778 Total Assets

$ 11,620,426

$ 11,668,250













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 69,521

$ 87,550 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,382,652



1,272,374 Legal reserves



145,227



144,509 Operating lease liabilities



57,772



56,442 Federal and state taxes



34,779



2,515 Total current liabilities



1,689,951



1,563,390













Other noncurrent liabilities



387,669



329,932 Operating lease liabilities noncurrent



284,008



270,076 Long-term debt



3,735,799



3,896,577 Deferred income taxes



34,003



25,071













Redeemable noncontrolling interest



3,953



4,333













UHS common stockholders' equity



5,413,209



5,504,105 Noncontrolling interest



71,834



74,766 Total equity



5,485,043



5,578,871













Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 11,620,426

$ 11,668,250 Universal Health Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three months





ended March 31,

2020

2019







Cash Flows from Operating Activities:





Net income $144,460

$237,398 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net





cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation & amortization 124,394

120,040 Stock-based compensation expense 18,047

17,591 Changes in assets & liabilities, net of effects from





acquisitions and dispositions:





Accounts receivable 69,763

(101,619) Accrued interest (4,412)

(2,687) Accrued and deferred income taxes 45,200

52,291 Other working capital accounts 73,929

107,878 Other assets and deferred charges 11,084

(3,771) Other (3,038)

2,605 Accrued insurance expense, net of commercial premiums paid 49,559

24,398 Payments made in settlement of self-insurance claims (26,924)

(22,320) Net cash provided by operating activities 502,062

431,804







Cash Flows from Investing Activities:





Property and equipment additions, net of disposals (184,102)

(69,848) Inflows (outflows) from foreign exchange contracts that hedge our net U.K. investment 51,691

(28,008) Costs incurred for purchase and implementation of information technology applications (1,857)

(9,678) Investment in, and advances to, joint ventures and other (751)

(879) Net cash used in investing activities (135,019)

(208,413)







Cash Flows from Financing Activities:





Reduction of long-term debt (185,098)

(114,540) Additional borrowings 5,453

8,700 Repurchase of common shares (172,092)

(143,785) Dividends paid (17,344)

(9,081) Issuance of common stock 3,002

2,726 Profit distributions to noncontrolling interests (5,735)

(10,314) Net cash used in financing activities (371,814)

(266,294)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,673)

794 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (6,444)

(42,109) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 105,667

199,685 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $99,223

$157,576







Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:





Interest paid $39,483

$41,050







Income taxes paid, net of refunds $6,783

$5,087







Noncash purchases of property and equipment $58,935

$71,987







Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $29,112

$355,981 Universal Health Services, Inc. Supplemental Statistical Information (unaudited)













































% Change









Quarter ended Same Facility:







2020-03-31











Acute Care Hospitals









Revenues







0.4% Adjusted Admissions







-4.0% Adjusted Patient Days







-0.2% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission





3.7% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day





-0.3%



































Behavioral Health Hospitals









Revenues







2.2% Adjusted Admissions







-2.0% Adjusted Patient Days







-1.3% Revenue Per Adjusted Admission





4.3% Revenue Per Adjusted Patient Day





3.7%















































UHS Consolidated



First quarter ended





2020-03-31

2019-03-31











Revenues



$2,829,667

$2,804,391 EBITDA net of NCI



$349,105

$452,746 EBITDA Margin net of NCI



12.3%

16.1% Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI



$358,665

$457,247 Adjusted EBITDA Margin net of NCI

12.7%

16.3%























Cash Flow From Operations



$502,062

$431,804 Days Sales Outstanding



48

51 Capital Expenditures



$184,102

$169,848











Debt



$3,805,320

$3,893,929 UHS' Shareholders Equity



$5,413,209

$5,482,415 Debt / Total Capitalization



41.3%

41.5% Debt / EBITDA net of NCI (1)



2.37

2.38 Debt / Adjusted EBITDA net of NCI (1) 2.23

2.21 Debt / Cash From Operations (1)



2.52

3.00











(1) Latest 4 quarters









Universal Health Services, Inc.





Acute Care Hospital Services





For the three months ended





March 31, 2020 and 2019





(in thousands)

























































Same Facility Basis - Acute Care Hospital Services





















































Three months ended

Three months ended











March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019











Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues







Net revenues

$1,497,123

100.0%

$1,491,351

100.0%







Operating charges:























Salaries, wages and benefits

658,929

44.0%

619,317

41.5%







Other operating expenses

375,531

25.1%

332,738

22.3%







Supplies expense

264,530

17.7%

258,144

17.3%







Depreciation and amortization

77,928

5.2%

74,361

5.0%







Lease and rental expense

16,020

1.1%

14,299

1.0%







Subtotal-operating expenses

1,392,938

93.0%

1,298,859

87.1%







Income from operations

104,185

7.0%

192,492

12.9%







Interest expense, net

618

0.0%

279

0.0%







Other (income) expense, net

-

-

-

-







Income before income taxes

$103,567

6.9%

$192,213

12.9%





















































































All Acute Care Hospital Services





















































Three months ended

Three months ended











March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019











Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues







Net revenues

$1,521,049

100.0%

$1,514,844

100.0%







Operating charges:























Salaries, wages and benefits

658,959

43.3%

619,317

40.9%







Other operating expenses

399,457

26.3%

356,231

23.5%







Supplies expense

264,530

17.4%

258,144

17.0%







Depreciation and amortization

77,928

5.1%

74,361

4.9%







Lease and rental expense

16,020

1.1%

14,299

0.9%







Subtotal-operating expenses

1,416,894

93.2%

1,322,352

87.3%







Income from operations

104,155

6.8%

192,492

12.7%







Interest expense, net

618

0.0%

279

0.0%







Other (income) expense, net

-

-

-

-







Income before income taxes

$103,537

6.8%

$192,213

12.7%



























































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments and lawsuits, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Acute Care Hospital Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

























The All Acute Care Hospital Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our acute care operations during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our acute care results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months. Universal Health Services, Inc.







Behavioral Health Care Services







For the three months ended







March 31, 2020 and 2019







(in thousands)



























































Same Facility - Behavioral Health Care Services





















































Three months ended

Three months ended











March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019











Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues







Net revenues

$1,284,000

100.0%

$1,256,909

100.0%







Operating charges:























Salaries, wages and benefits

692,477

53.9%

667,923

53.1%







Other operating expenses

243,209

18.9%

237,272

18.9%







Supplies expense

51,629

4.0%

48,716

3.9%







Depreciation and amortization

42,931

3.3%

40,929

3.3%







Lease and rental expense

11,211

0.9%

10,620

0.8%







Subtotal-operating expenses

1,041,457

81.1%

1,005,460

80.0%







Income from operations

242,543

18.9%

251,449

20.0%







Interest expense, net

364

0.0%

375

0.0%







Other (income) expense, net

889

0.1%

675

0.1%







Income before income taxes

$241,290

18.8%

$250,399

19.9%





















































































All Behavioral Health Care Services





















































Three months ended

Three months ended











March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019











Amount

% of Net

Revenues

Amount

% of Net

Revenues







Net revenues

$1,306,109

100.0%

$1,286,383

100.0%







Operating charges:























Salaries, wages and benefits

693,272

53.1%

675,699

52.5%







Other operating expenses

266,182

20.4%

262,137

20.4%







Supplies expense

51,639

4.0%

49,131

3.8%







Depreciation and amortization

43,889

3.4%

42,552

3.3%







Lease and rental expense

12,158

0.9%

11,644

0.9%







Subtotal-operating expenses

1,067,140

81.7%

1,041,163

80.9%







Income from operations

238,969

18.3%

245,220

19.1%







Interest expense, net

397

0.0%

375

0.0%







Other (income) expense, net

889

0.1%

677

0.1%







Income before income taxes

$237,683

18.2%

$244,168

19.0%



























































We believe that providing our results on a "Same Facility" basis (which is a non-GAAP measure), which includes the operating results for facilities and businesses operated in both the current year and prior year periods, is helpful to our investors as a measure of our operating performance. Our Same Facility results also neutralize (if applicable), the effect of material items that are nonrecurring or non-operational in nature including items such as, but not limited to, reserves for various matters, settlements, legal judgments, lawsuits and reserves established in connection with the goverment's investigation of our behavioral health care facilities, cost related to extinguishment of debt, gains/losses on sales of assets and businesses, impairments of long-lived and intangible assets and other amounts that may be reflected in the current or prior year financial statements that relate to prior periods. Our Same Facility basis results exclude from net revenues and other operating expenses, provider tax assessments incurred in each period. However, these provider tax assessments are included in net revenues and other operating expenses as reflected in the table under All Behavioral Health Care Services. The provider tax assessments had no impact on the income before income taxes as reflected on the above tables since the amounts offset between net revenues and other operating expenses. To obtain a complete understanding of our financial performance, the Same Facility results should be examined in connection with our net income as determined in accordance with GAAP and as presented herein and in the condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.

























The All Behavioral Health Care Servicestable summarizes the results of operations for all our behavioral health care facilities during the periods presented. These amounts include: (i) our behavioral health results on a same facility basis, as indicated above; (ii) the impact of provider tax assessments which increased net revenues and other operating expenses but had no impact on income before income taxes, and; (iii) certain other amounts including the results of facilities acquired or opened during the last twelve months as well as the results of certain facilities that were closed or restructured during the past year. Universal Health Services, Inc. Selected Hospital Statistics For the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019



















































AS REPORTED:















































































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



03/31/20

03/31/19

% change

03/31/20

03/31/19

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

331

327

1.2% Average licensed beds

6,451

6,371

1.3%

23,634

23,941

-1.3% Average available beds

6,279

6,195

1.4%

23,531

23,841

-1.3% Patient days

370,513

369,720

0.2%

1,592,611

1,618,805

-1.6% Average daily census

4,071.7

4,108.0

-0.9%

17,501.2

17,986.7

-2.7% Occupancy-licensed beds

63.1%

64.5%

-2.1%

74.1%

75.1%

-1.4% Occupancy-available beds

64.8%

66.3%

-2.2%

74.4%

75.4%

-1.4% Admissions

77,768

80,663

-3.6%

121,017

123,707

-2.2% Length of stay

4.8

4.6

3.9%

13.2

13.1

0.6%

























Inpatient revenue

$7,821,472

$7,163,714

9.2%

$2,525,539

$2,483,999

1.7% Outpatient revenue

4,681,741

4,257,614

10.0%

259,739

266,546

-2.6% Total patient revenue

12,503,213

11,421,328

9.5%

2,785,278

2,750,545

1.3% Other revenue

116,278

109,326

6.4%

56,390

48,599

16.0% Gross hospital revenue

12,619,491

11,530,654

9.4%

2,841,668

2,799,144

1.5% Total deductions

11,098,442

10,015,810

10.8%

1,535,559

1,512,761

1.5% Net hospital revenue

$1,521,049

$1,514,844

0.4%

$1,306,109

$1,286,383

1.5%



















































SAME FACILITY:





















































ACUTE

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH



03/31/20

03/31/19

% change

03/31/20

03/31/19

% change

























Hospitals owned and leased

26

26

0.0%

313

313

0.0% Average licensed beds

6,451

6,371

1.3%

23,484

23,352

0.6% Average available beds

6,279

6,195

1.4%

23,381

23,252

0.6% Patient days

370,513

369,720

0.2%

1,585,748

1,600,002

-0.9% Average daily census

4,071.7

4,108.0

-0.9%

17,425.8

17,777.8

-2.0% Occupancy-licensed beds

63.1%

64.5%

-2.1%

74.2%

76.1%

-2.5% Occupancy-available beds

64.8%

66.3%

-2.2%

74.5%

76.5%

-2.5% Admissions

77,768

80,663

-3.6%

120,416

122,288

-1.5% Length of stay

4.8

4.6

3.9%

13.2

13.1

0.6% View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-reports-2020-first-quarter-financial-results-and-uncertainties-related-to-covid-19-301047812.html SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020 0 Latest news on UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES 04:32p UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:18p UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : Reports 2020 First Quarter Financial Results A.. PR 04/22 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : quaterly earnings release 04/15 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : Announces Date For First Quarter 2020 Earnings.. PR 04/01 TRENDING VIDEO : False Claims Act: Three Years After Escobar AQ 03/11 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : To Present In Virtual Barclays Global Healthca.. PR 02/28 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for FA 02/26 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 02/26 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F.. AQ 02/26 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fina.. PR