UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES (UHS)
News

Universal Health Services, Inc. : To Present At September Healthcare Conferences

08/27/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the Baird 2018 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY, on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 10:50 A.M. (ET).  Mr. Filton will also present at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Healthcare Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 9:10 A.M. (ET).  A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com).  For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.


Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For nearly 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 383 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

