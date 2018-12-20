Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Health Services    UHS

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES (UHS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/20 10:00:00 pm
115.135 USD   -0.80%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Health Services, Inc. : To Present At The 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/20/2018 | 10:17pm CET

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. (PT).  A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com).  For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.


Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For nearly 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 382 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-to-present-at-the-37th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300769765.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES
10:17pUNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : To Present At The 37th Annual JP Morgan Health..
PR
12/17UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : Announces Increase To Stock Repurchase Program
PR
12/17UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
12/06UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Finan..
AQ
12/06UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : Announces Retirement Of Debra K. Osteen, Presi..
PR
11/30UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/27UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (..
AQ
11/26UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : to Present at December Healthcare Conferences
PR
11/14UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : Announces Dividend
PR
11/08UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.