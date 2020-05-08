Log in
Universal Health Services, Inc. : To Present At Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences In May

05/08/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the following virtual conferences:

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2020 Healthcare Conference.

Monday, May 18, 2020 at 10:50 a.m. (ET) at the 2020 UBS Global Healthcare Conference.

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:10 a.m. (ET) at the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference.

Live audio webcasts of the presentations will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com).  For those unable to listen to the live webcast, replays of the presentations will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 87,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 357 inpatient acute care hospitals and behavioral health facilities and 42 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. It acts as the advisor to Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (NYSE:UHT).  For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-to-present-at-three-upcoming-healthcare-conferences-in-may-301056042.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
