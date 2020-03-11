Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Health Services    UHS

UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES

(UHS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Health Services, Inc. : To Present In Virtual Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) announced today that Steve Filton, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will present at the virtual Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 10:45am.  A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website (www.uhsinc.com).  For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the conferences.

Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest and most respected hospital management companies in the nation. For over 40 years, UHS and its affiliates have focused on meeting patients' healthcare needs across hundreds of local communities. Today, UHS subsidiaries own and/or operate 398 inpatient and outpatient facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health facilities, ambulatory centers, freestanding emergency departments, and urgent care centers in 37 states, Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.  For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-health-services-inc-to-present-in-virtual-barclays-global-healthcare-conference-301021810.html

SOURCE Universal Health Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES
04:02pUNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : To Present In Virtual Barclays Global Healthca..
PR
02/28UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/26UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
02/26UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES, INC. : Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fina..
PR
02/26UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : Annual results
CO
02/25Britain's financial watchdog flags data breach on website
RE
02/20As Canadian rail blockade drags on, police use caution due to legacy of past ..
RE
02/19UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES : Tenth Circuit Rejects False Claims Act Theory About ..
AQ
02/16Canada's Trudeau scraps Barbados trip to try to resolve anti-pipeline protest..
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group