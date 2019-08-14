Universal Health Services : Names Matt Peterson Executive Vice President and President, Behavioral Health Division

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS), announced today that Matt Peterson will join the organization on September 18, 2019, as an Executive Vice President of the company and President of its Behavioral Health Division. In this role, Mr. Peterson will lead the strategy, operations and growth of the Behavioral Health Division.

Most recently, Mr. Peterson served as Chief Operating Officer for Optum Government, a health services and technology company with 50,000+ providers, relationships with more than 4,500 medical centers and engagements with over 128 million consumers. Prior to this, he served as Senior Vice President, Enterprise Operations at Optum, responsible for the leadership and end-to-end delivery of products and services in the federal, state, payer, provider and international marketplaces that included design, development and delivery of business and clinical operations. Before joining Optum, Mr. Peterson spent two years as the Central Regional CEO for UnitedHealthcare's TRICARE contract.

In addition to his civilian business career, Mr. Peterson has served for nearly 30 years as a member of the United States Military, currently a Colonel and hospital/healthcare administrator in the Air National Guard. He has deployed seven times in support of contingency operations and has significant experience running complex healthcare operations on five continents.

'Matt's deep experience in managed care, health services innovation, and the military will provide new perspective to our growing behavioral health business,' said Marc D. Miller, President, UHS. 'He brings an exceptional level of understanding and expertise to our organization, and we look forward to his future-oriented leadership.'

A native of Bozeman, Montana, Mr. Peterson earned his BBA in Financial Management from the University of North Dakota; his MBA in Finance from University of St. Thomas - Minneapolis; and his MS in Healthcare Administration from the University of Minnesota. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), an esteemed board certification in healthcare management.

About Universal Health Services, Inc.

One of the nation's largest and most respected hospital companies, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has built an impressive record of achievement and performance. Growing steadily since its inception into an esteemed Fortune 500 corporation, UHS had annual revenues of $10.77 billion during 2018. In 2019, UHS was again recognized as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune; ranked #293 on the Fortune 500; and in 2017, listed #275 in Forbes inaugural ranking of America's Top 500 Public Companies.

Our operating philosophy is as effective today as it was 40 years ago, enabling us to provide compassionate care to our patients and their loved ones. Our mission includes building or acquiring high quality hospitals in rapidly growing markets, investing in the people and equipment needed to allow each facility to thrive, and becoming the leading healthcare provider in each community we serve.

Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has more than 87,000 employees and through its subsidiaries operates 353 inpatient acute care hospitals and behavioral health facilities and 38 outpatient and other facilities located in 37 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom. For additional information on the Company, visit our web site: http://www.uhsinc.com .

