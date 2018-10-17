Universal Insurance : Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

Log in
10/17/2018 | 04:48pm EDT

Fort Lauderdale, FL, October 17, 2018 - Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) announced today that it will release third quarter 2018 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Monday, October 29, 2018. Members of the Universal management team will host a conference call the next day, Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at 9:00 AM ET to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results. Following prepared remarks, management will conduct a question and answer session.

The call will be accessible by dialing toll free at (855) 752-6647 or internationally (toll) at (503) 343-6667 using the Conference ID: 4846998. A live audio webcast of the call will also be accessible on the Universal Insurance website at www.universalinsuranceholdings.com. A replay of the call can be accessed toll free at (855) 859-2056 or internationally (toll) at (404) 537-3406 using the Conference ID: 4846998, and will be available through November 13, 2018.

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated insurance holding company performing all aspects of insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, is one of the leading writers of homeowners insurance in Florida and is now fully licensed and has commenced its operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Massachusetts, Maryland, Delaware, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Michigan, Alabama, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, and New Hampshire. American Platinum Property and Casualty Insurance Company (APPCIC), also a wholly-owned subsidiary, currently writes homeowners multi-peril insurance on Florida homes valued in excess of $1 million, which are limits and coverages currently not targeted through its affiliate UPCIC. APPCIC is additionally licensed and has commenced writing Fire, Commercial Multi-Peril, and Other Liability lines of business in Florida. For additional information on the Company, please visit our investor relations website at www.universalinsuranceholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. Such statements may include commentary on plans, products and lines of business, marketing arrangements, reinsurance programs and other business developments and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future results could differ materially from those described, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risk factors that could affect the Company's operations and future results, refer to the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Contacts

Disclaimer

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 20:47:04 UTC
