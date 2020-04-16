Log in
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(UVE)
Universal Insurance : Declares Cash Dividend of 16 Cents per Share

04/16/2020

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UVE) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock, payable May 21, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2020.

About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) is a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. We develop, market, and write insurance products for consumers predominantly in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for our primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management and distribution. We sell insurance products through both our appointed independent agents and through our direct online distribution channels in the United States across 18 states (primarily Florida). Learn more at UniversalInsuranceHoldings.com.

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 536 M
Chart UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 16,40  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen J. Donaghy Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon W. Springer President, Director & Chief Risk Officer
Sean P. Downes Executive Chairman
Frank C. Wilcox Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Kimberly Cooper Campos Director, CIO & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.-41.41%536
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.53%33 001
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-12.90%30 989
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-25.40%25 836
SAMPO OYJ-26.42%16 261
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.0.81%15 882
