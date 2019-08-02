Universal Insurance : Form Type 10-Q

UNITED STATES

For the quarterly period ended June 30, 2019

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

Delaware 65-0231984 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 1110 W. Commercial Blvd. , Fort Lauderdale , Florida 33309

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value UVE New York Stock Exchange

34,160,015 shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share, outstanding on July 29, 2019

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

PART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Legal Proceedings

Risk Factors

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds Exhibits

REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM

To The Board of Directors and Stockholders of

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Fort Lauderdale, Florida

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries (the "Company") as of June 30, 2019 and the related condensed consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, and stockholders' equity for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and the related condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. These interim financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management.

We conducted our review in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States). A review of interim financial information consists principally of applying analytical procedures and making inquiries of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters. It is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), the objective of which is the expression of an opinion regarding the financial statements taken as a whole. Accordingly, we do not express such an opinion.

Based on our review, we are not aware of any material modifications that should be made to the accompanying interim financial statements for them to be in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

We have previously audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States), the consolidated balance sheet of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries as of December 31, 2018 and the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended (not presented herein) and we expressed an unqualified audit opinion on those consolidated financial statements in our report dated March 1, 2019. In our opinion, the information set forth in the accompanying consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2018, is fairly stated, in all material respects, in relation to the consolidated balance sheet from which it has been derived.

/s/ Plante & Moran, PLLC

Chicago, Illinois

August 2, 2019

Item 1. Financial StatementsPART I - FINANCIAL INFORMATIONUNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

ASSETS

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value (amortized cost: $863,021 and $831,127) Equity securities, at fair value (amortized cost: $43,571 and $86,271)

Investment real estate, net

Total invested assets

Cash and cash equivalents Restricted cash and cash equivalents Prepaid reinsurance premiums Reinsurance recoverable Premium receivable, net Property and equipment, net Deferred policy acquisition costs Income taxes recoverable Deferred income tax asset, net Other assets

Total assets

LIABILITIES:

Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses Unearned premiums

Advance premium Accounts payable Book overdraft Reinsurance payable, net Dividends payable

Deferred income tax liability, net Other liabilities and accrued expenses Long-term debt

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

942,253908,154

181,614166,428

2,635 2,635

381,982142,750

331,567 418,603

66,75659,858

40,498 34,991

90,53084,686

8,897 11,159

-14,586

17,391 14,540

$

Total liabilities

June 30, 2019

884,093 $ 820,438

42,36863,277

15,792 24,439

$

2,064,123$

288,296 $ 472,829

650,388601,679

39,471 26,222

3,0243,059

25,649 102,843

424,18793,306

5,517 5,079

45,784 45,422

10,66211,397

1,498,057

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Cumulative convertible preferred stock, $.01 par value

Authorized shares - 1,000

Issued shares - 10 and 10 Outstanding shares - 10 and 10

Minimum liquidation preference, $9.99 and $9.99 per share Common stock, $.01 par value

Authorized shares - 55,000 Issued shares - 46,698 and 46,514 Outstanding shares - 34,160 and 34,783

Treasury shares, at cost - 12,538 and 11,731 Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes Retained earnings

Total stockholders' equity

-

467

(154,623)

90,226

15,929

614,067

566,066

As ofDecember 31, 2018

1,858,390

- -

1,356,757

-

465

(130,399)

86,353

(8,010)

553,224

501,633