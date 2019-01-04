Log in
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (UVE)
Universal Insurance : Form Type 4

01/04/2019

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

12/31/2018

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

$37.92

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

F

4059

(1)

D

D

128265

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)Explanation of Responses:

(1) These shares of Common Stock were withheld to satisfy the tax withholding obligation in connection with the vesting of shares of restricted stock that were granted in connection with an Employment Agreement between the Company and Mr. Wilcox, dated February 22, 2018.

Reporting Owners

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Wilcox Frank

1110 W. COMMERCIAL BLVD. SUITE 100

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

CFO, Principal Acct. Officer

Signatures

/s/ Frank Wilcox

** Signature of Reporting Person

1/3/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2019 01:13:02 UTC
