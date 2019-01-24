Log in
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (UVE)

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. (UVE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/24 04:00:00 pm
37.53 USD   -1.13%
Universal Insurance : Form Type 4

01/24/2019 | 09:19pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

1/22/2019

(1) (2)

M

6127

(1)

A

487930

D

(2)

Common Stock

1/22/2019

F

2794

(3)

D

$36.99

485136

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

(1) (2)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Performance Share Units

(1) (2)

1/22/2019

M

6127

(1) (2)

(1) (2)

Common Stock

6127

6128

D

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) These performance share units ("PSUs") were granted on January 20, 2017, but were conditional upon the Issuer meeting certain growth performance goals for the 2017 calendar year. On January 17, 2018, the Compensation Committee of the Issuer's Board of Directors confirmed that the Issuer met the performance goals for the 2017 calendar year. Each PSU represents the right to receive one share of Common Stock upon vesting. The PSUs are scheduled to as follows, subject to continued employment by the reporting person through the applicable vesting date: (a) two-thirds vest on January 20, 2018, (b) one-sixth vest on January 20, 2019, and (c) one-sixth vest on January 20, 2020.

  • (2) On January 22, 2019, the one-sixth of the PSUs that were scheduled to vest on January 20, 2019 were settled in shares of Common Stock using the January 22, 2019 closing price of the Common Stock.

  • (3) These shares of Common Stock were withheld to satisfy the tax withholding obligation in connection with the settlement of vested PSUs into shares of Common Stock on January 22, 2019.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Springer Jon

1110 WEST COMMERCIAL BOULEVARD SUITE 100

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

X

President and CRO

Signatures

/s/ Jon Springer

1/24/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 02:18:02 UTC
