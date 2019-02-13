Log in
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(UVE)
02/13 04:02:02 pm
38.78 USD   +0.39%
Universal Insurance : Form Type 4

02/13/2019 | 08:12pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

2/11/2019

S (1)

7000

D

$38.3032

(2)

D

478136

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on May 29, 2018.

(2)

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $37.96 to $38.66, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., any security holder of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote (2).

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Springer Jon

1110 WEST COMMERCIAL BOULEVARD SUITE 100

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

X

President and CRO

Signatures /s/ Jon Springer

2/12/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 01:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
