Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.    UVE

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(UVE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/12 04:02:01 pm
31.36 USD   -0.16%
08:23pUNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 4
PU
03/08UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 4
PU
03/08UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Universal Insurance : Form Type 4

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

Common Stock

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

3/11/2019

S (1)

7000

D

$31.3769

(2)

D

468036

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Code 5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

  • (1) The sales reported in this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the reporting person on May 29, 2018.

(2)

The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $31.165 to $31.575, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., any security holder of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth in footnote (2).

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Springer Jon

1110 WEST COMMERCIAL BOULEVARD SUITE 100

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

X

President and CRO

Signatures /s/ Jon Springer

3/12/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2019 00:22:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDIN
08:23pUNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 4
PU
03/08UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 4
PU
03/08UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/06UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 4
PU
03/04UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 8-K
PU
03/04UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, ..
AQ
03/01UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
03/01UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results
AQ
02/28UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Form Type 8-K
PU
02/15UNIVERSAL INSURANCE : Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Confere..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 996 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 156 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 7,06
P/E ratio 2020 6,83
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 1 096 M
Chart UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 39,0 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sean P. Downes Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Stephen J. Donaghy Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Frank C. Wilcox CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Kimberly D. Cooper Director, CIO & Chief Administrative Officer
Joel M. Wilentz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.-17.17%1 096
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-0.89%497 541
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES10.12%34 733
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC2.55%34 022
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION13.89%31 241
SAMPO9.37%26 206
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.