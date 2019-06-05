Universal Insurance : Form Type 4

These shares of Common Stock were withheld to satisfy the tax withholding obligation in connection with the vesting of 25,000 shares of restricted stock that were granted in connection with an Employee Agreement between the Company and Mr. Springer, dated December 17, 2018. Such shares of restricted stock were scheduled to vest on June 1, 2019 but, since that date fell on a weekend, they vested on the next business day, or June 3, 2019.