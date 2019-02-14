Log in
Universal Insurance : Form Type 5

02/14/2019 | 08:12pm EST

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b). [ ] Form 3 Holdings Reported [ ] Form 4 Transactions Reported

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0362 Estimated average burden hours per response... 1.0

ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

OF SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Springer Jon

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE

HOLDINGS, INC. [UVE]

__ X __ Director

_____ 10% Owner

3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended

__ X __ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(MM/DD/YYYY)

President and CRO

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)

Common Stock

5/9/2018

G

3100

D

$0

466486

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

2. Conversion 3. Trans.

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

8. Price of 9. Number Derivative

Explanation of Responses:

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Springer Jon

1110 WEST COMMERCIAL BOULEVARD SUITE 100

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309

X

President and CRO

Signatures /s/ Jon Springer

2/14/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 01:11:06 UTC
