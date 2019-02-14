Universal Insurance : Form Type 5

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
ANNUAL STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP
OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
|
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
(Check all applicable)
|
Springer Jon
|
UNIVERSAL INSURANCE
|
HOLDINGS, INC. [UVE]
|
__ X __ Director
|
_____ 10% Owner
|
3. Statement for Issuer's Fiscal Year Ended
|
__ X __ Officer (give title below)
|
_____ Other (specify below)
|
(MM/DD/YYYY)
|
President and CRO
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
4. Securities Acquired (A) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned or Disposed of (D)
Common Stock
5/9/2018
G
D
$0
466486
D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
8. Price of 9. Number Derivative
Explanation of Responses:
Reporting Owners
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Springer Jon
1110 WEST COMMERCIAL BOULEVARD SUITE 100
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33309
|
X
|
President and CRO
Signatures /s/ Jon Springer
2/14/2019
** Signature of Reporting Person
Date
