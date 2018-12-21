Universal Insurance : Form Type 8-K

UNITED STATES

December 17, 2018

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in charter)

1110 W. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (954) 958-1200

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On December 17, 2018, Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") entered into a one-year employment agreement with Jon W. Springer, the Company's President and Chief Risk Officer (the "Agreement"), which is effective as of January 1, 2019. Mr. Springer and the Company are parties to an employment agreement dated as of April 11, 2018, which expires on December 31, 2018. The following summary of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference thereto.

Term

Mr. Springer's Agreement provides that he will continue to serve as President and Chief Risk Officer of the Company for a one-year term beginning on January 1, 2019 and ending on December 31, 2019, unless earlier terminated in accordance with its terms (the "Term").

Base Salary

Mr. Springer will receive a base salary of $1,000,000, which will not be increased or decreased during the Term.

Annual Bonus

Mr. Springer is eligible to receive an annual cash bonus which will be calculated based on the Company's Return on Average Equity (as defined in the Agreement, "ROAE") with a target value of $3.25 million at ROAE of 25.0%. Mr. Springer's annual bonus is subject to adjustments by the Compensation Committee for certain extraordinary or special items and contingent on continued employment.

Performance Share Units

Mr. Springer is eligible to receive a grant of performance share units with a target value of $1 million on the grant date (the "PSU Grant") payable under and subject to the Company's 2009 Omnibus Incentive Plan, as may be amended from time to time (the "Omnibus Plan"). The PSU Grant will be subject to a three-year award cycle commencing on the date of grant as well as performance-vesting and time-vesting conditions set forth in the Agreement.

Options

Mr. Springer will receive a grant of options to purchase the Company's common stock in the sole discretion of the Compensation Committee (the "Option Grant"). The Option Grant will be made pursuant to the Omnibus Plan and will be subject to the terms of the Omnibus Plan and any applicable award agreement evidencing the Option Grant.

Termination

If Mr. Springer is terminated without cause or resigns for good reason (as such terms are defined in the Agreement), he would be entitled to a lump-sum cash amount equal to 12 months' base salary and 12 months of COBRA coverage, subject to his execution of a general release of claims in favor of the Company. He would also be entitled to receive a pro rata portion of his annual incentive award for the year of termination, calculated on the basis of the Company's actual performance for such year. Any stock options that would have vested had he been continuously employed through the end of the one-year period following the termination date will fully vest as of the termination date and shall remain exercisable for one year. In addition, any PSUs that would have vested had he been continuously employed through the end of the one-year period following the termination date will vest based on actual performance for the full performance year, determined after the end of the performance year.

Change in Control

In the event of a change in control (as defined in the Agreement) and Mr. Springer is terminated without cause or resigns for good reason within 24 months after such change in control, Mr. Springer would be entitled to a lump-sum cash amount equal to 48 months' base salary, plus two times any bonus paid for the calendar year prior to the change in control, subject to his execution of a general release of claims in favor of the Company. All stock options would immediately vest and all PSUs would immediately vest and become payable within 30 days following their regularly scheduled vesting. All such change in control payments would be reduced to the extent they would constitute an "excess parachute payment" within the meaning of Section 280G of the Code, if such reduction would result in Mr. Springer receiving a higher net after-tax amount.

Disability

If Mr. Springer becomes disabled during the Term, then the Company would be entitled to suspend his officership, but Mr. Springer would be entitled to remain an employee of the Company and receive his compensation and benefits for the lesser of (i) one year from the date of such suspension or (ii) the date on which he is first eligible for long-term disability payments under the Company's long-term disability plan. If Mr. Springer is terminated due to disability or dies during the Term, he or his estate, respectively, would be entitled to receive a pro rata portion of his annual incentive award for the year of termination, calculated on the basis of the Company's actual performance for such year. In addition, such termination will be treated as a termination without cause for the purpose of determining the Company's obligation with respect to stock options and PSUs held by Mr. Springer.

Non-Compete

Mr. Springer is subject to a non-compete provision under the Agreement that prohibits him from engaging in certain competitive activities during the Term and for a period of one year following his termination.

Other

The Agreement also contains nondisparagement, nonsolicitation and confidentiality provisions.

Item 9.01

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits:

10.1

Employment Agreement, dated December 17, 2018, between Jon W. Springer and the Company

Date: December 21, 2018

UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

/s/ S EAN P. D OWNES

Sean P. Downes

Chief Executive Officer

EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

This Employment Agreement (the " Agreement "), dated as of December 17, 2018, is between Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the " Company "), and Jon W. Springer (the " Executive ").

WHEREAS, the Company and Executive are parties to an Employment Agreement, dated as of April 11, 2018 (such agreement, the " Prior Agreement "), pursuant to which Executive was employed as President and Chief Risk Officer of the Company;

WHEREAS, the Prior Agreement expires on December 31, 2018; and

WHEREAS, Executive and the Company now desire to enter into this Agreement in connection with Executive's continuing employment for the Term (as defined below) as the President and Chief Risk Officer of the Company;

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the covenants and promises contained herein and for other valuable consideration, the receipt and sufficiency of which are hereby acknowledged, the parties agree as follows:

1. Employment and Acceptance . During the Term, the Company agrees to employ Executive, and Executive agrees to continue his employment with the Company, subject to the provisions of this Agreement. As of the Effective Date (as defined below), this Agreement supersedes and replaces in all respects the Prior Agreement.

2. Term .

(a) Duration . The period of Executive's employment with the Company under this Agreement will commence on January 1, 2019 (the " Effective

Date ") and will continue until the earlier of: (i) December 31, 2019 and (ii) the termination of such employment in accordance with Section 5 ( the " Term "). Except as provided in Section 6(a), the Term will not be subject to any automatic renewal or extension unless this Agreement is amended by the parties after the Effective Date to so provide.

(b) Expiration of Employment Term . If Executive's employment with the Company continues following the expiration of the Term, Executive shall be an employee-at-will whose employment may be terminated by the Company for any reason or for no stated reason at any time, subject only to the severance protections contemplated by Section 5 for the one-year period following the expiration of the Term.

3. Duties and Title .

(a) Title and Reporting . During the Term, the Company will employ Executive as the President and Chief Risk Officer of the Company, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (the " CEO ").

(b) Duties . Executive shall render on a full-time basis all of his business time and attention to business of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the " Company Group "). Executive will have such authority and responsibilities and will perform such duties assigned to the President and Chief Risk Officer by the CEO, commensurate with his position as the President and Chief Risk Officer of the Company. If requested by the CEO, Executive will also serve as an officer or director of another member of the Company Group for no additional consideration. The principal place of Executive's employment shall be Eagan, Minnesota, except that Executive acknowledges and agrees that he will be required to travel for business purposes.