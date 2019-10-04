Universal Logistics : Introduces New, State-of-the Art Logistics Center in Mexico
0
10/04/2019 | 09:17am EDT
New!
Logistics Center
Multi-tenant Facility
Located in the World Trade Center 2 Industrial Park
Highway San Luis Potosi - Villa de Reyes
San Luis Potosi, SLP Mexico
Linc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the leaders in
transportation and logistics, Universal, is opening its newest, state-of-the-art logistics center in Mexico. This convenient and efficient center will meet your supply chain needs beginning in summer 2019.
Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 13:16:02 UTC