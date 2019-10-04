Log in
Universal Logistics : Introduces New, State-of-the Art Logistics Center in Mexico

10/04/2019 | 09:17am EDT

New!

Logistics Center

Multi-tenant Facility

Located in the World Trade Center 2 Industrial Park

Highway San Luis Potosi - Villa de Reyes

San Luis Potosi, SLP Mexico

Linc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the leaders in

transportation and logistics, Universal, is opening its newest, state-of-the-art logistics center in Mexico. This convenient and efficient center will meet your supply chain needs beginning in summer 2019.

Featuring...

  • 782,750 sq. ft.
  • 210 Dock loading doors in warehouse
  • 460 On-site trailer parking spots
  • 143 On-site automobile parking spots
  • 100 Door Cross-dock (325' X 100')
  • Covered dual rail siding attached to building
  • Adjacent to KCS rail container/stack train yard
  • 50' column spacing
  • ESFR sprinkler system
  • Full building stand-by power
  • Access to highway 80
  • In-parkaccess to both General Motors & BMW
  • Multi-tenantavailability
  • Available for short or long-term projects

For Information: +(586) 467-1428

www.universallogistics.com

Disclaimer

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 13:16:02 UTC
