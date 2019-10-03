Log in
UNIVERSAL LOGISTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(ULH)
Universal Logistics : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings on Thursday, October 24, 2019

10/03/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

WARREN, Mich., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) ), a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions, announced today the planned release of third quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24, 2019. The company's quarterly earnings conference call will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Universal Logistics Holdings logo (PRNewsfoto/Universal Logistics Holdings)

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time:  10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Date:  Friday, October 25, 2019
Call Toll Free:  (866) 622-0924
International Dial-in:  +1 (660) 422-4956
Conference ID:  8395286

A replay of the conference call will be available beginning two hours after the call through November 22, 2019, by calling (855) 859-2056 (toll free) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (toll) and using conference ID 8395286. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com

About Universal

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. is a leading asset-light provider of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia.  We provide our customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes.  We offer our customers a broad array of services across their entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, dedicated, intermodal, and value-added services. 

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding guidance relating to income from operations, total operating revenues, and earnings per diluted share. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in the Company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-logistics-to-report-third-quarter-2019-earnings-on-thursday-october-24-2019-300930910.html

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
