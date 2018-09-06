Log in
UNIVERSAL POWER INDUSTRY CORP (UPIN)
Universal Power Industry Corporation : Announces Buy-Back of Common Stock

09/06/2018 | 05:06pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Power Industry Corporation (OTC:UPIN) today announced it will periodically purchase up to 2,000,000 of its common shares on the open market.

Tony Chiu, Vice President of the Company, stated that "In my opinion and the opinion of management, the common stock of Universal Power Industry Corporation is undervalued, and, to act in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders, we will implement the purchase of our common shares on the open market."

Updates will be provided throughout the company's social media pages Twitter and Facebook, OTCMarkets news and mainstream media services.

Further information regarding the company's business and objectives going forward can be obtained at http://www.upinholdings.com or by email at admin@upinholdings.com.

About Universal Power Industry Corporation:

Universal Power Industry Corporation (UPIN) is a diversified holding company that own(s), invests and or manages select businesses and real estate, and on special opportunities will provide financing solutions to companies at various developmental stages. Our business objectives cover a wide range of sectors from consumer/industrial products, technology research and development/startups. We combine capital, innovation and the right management to deliver top of the line products and services to our customers globally.

Statements contained in this release, other than those identifying historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Safe Harbor provisions as contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relating to the Company's future expectations, including but not limited to revenues and earnings, technology efficacy, strategies and plans, are subject to safe harbors protection. Actual Company results, and performance may be materially different from any future results, performance, strategies, plans, or achievements that may be expressed or implied by any such forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact Information:
Universal Power Industry Corporation
Media Relations
+1-800-837-5641

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/universal-power-industry-corporation-announces-buy-back-of-common-stock-300708160.html

SOURCE Universal Power Industry Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
