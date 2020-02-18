Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.    601231   CNE100001BZ8

UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL (SHANGHA

(601231)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

U.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 09:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin

A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday rejected Chinese telecommunications equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's constitutional challenge to a U.S. law that restricted its ability to do business with federal agencies and their contractors.

In a 57-page decision, U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant ruled in favor of the United States, concluding that Congress acted within its powers by including the restriction in the National Defense Authorization Act, which also targeted Chinese company ZTE Corp.

A Huawei spokesman said the company was disappointed in the loss.

"While we understand the paramount significance of national security, the approach taken by the U.S. Government in the 2019 NDAA provides a false sense of protection while undermining Huawei's constitutional rights. We will continue to consider further legal options," the spokesman said.

The government was pleased with the ruling, a Justice Department spokesman said.

The decision comes as the United States has a wide-ranging effort underway to prevent Huawei technology from being used in sensitive telecommunications equipment in the United States or elsewhere.

Huawei filed the lawsuit in March 2019, saying a law limiting its U.S. business was unconstitutional.

Huawei had challenged Section 889 of the National Defense Authorization Act, signed into law by U.S. President Donald Trump, which bars federal agencies and their contractors from procuring its equipment and services. Huawei lost on a summary judgment decision.

Among its many arguments, Huawei argued that the NDAA was overbroad in restricting its sales and violated due process.

Judge Mazzant of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas disagreed on both counts, saying that the NDAA was "appropriately tailored to the burdens imposed" and said he was unpersuaded that the law impairs Huawei's existing and future contracts.

Huawei's lawsuit said its "equipment and services are subject to advanced security procedures, and no backdoors, implants, or other intentional security vulnerabilities have been documented in any of the more than 170 countries in the world where Huawei equipment and services are used."

While Huawei had very little share of the U.S. market before the bill, it is the world's biggest telecoms gear maker and is seeking to be at the forefront of a global rollout of fifth-generation (5G) mobile networks and services.

The Trump administration is also considering changing U.S. regulations to allow it to block shipments of chips to Huawei from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker, two sources familiar with the matter said.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Diane Bartz in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler and Richard Chang)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUS
09:28pU.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business
RE
09:27pU.S. judge rejects Huawei challenge to federal law restricting its business
RE
02/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Euro rebounds as U.S. stocks drop, growth concerns ..
RE
02/14WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Euro rebounds as U.S. stocks drop, growth concerns ..
RE
02/12Mexico's America Movil to focus on bringing 5G to Latin America
RE
02/11FTC demands data on small buys by Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft
RE
02/07Boeing's fraying 737 MAX suppliers see capacity crunch
RE
02/05AB InBev CFO Dutra to step down, Ambev's Tennenbaum to replace him
RE
02/05Dollar boosted by robust U.S. private payrolls, news of virus treatment
RE
02/05Dollar boosted by robust U.S. private payrolls, news of virus treatment
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 45 624 M
EBIT 2020 1 997 M
Net income 2020 1 770 M
Finance 2020 2 983 M
Yield 2020 1,07%
P/E ratio 2020 28,5x
P/E ratio 2021 21,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 50 210 M
Chart UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,20  CNY
Last Close Price 23,12  CNY
Spread / Highest target 0,78%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chen Yan Wei General Manager & Director
Chang Yi Chen Chairman
Meng Guo Shi Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tan Yang Liu Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Neng Chieh Chang Director & General Manager-China Region
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.2.96%6 539
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%24 188
HEXAGON7.73%21 638
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-6.18%18 866
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED12.39%14 204
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-6.53%12 896
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group