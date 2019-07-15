Universal Security Instruments : Annual report

SECURITIES & EXCHANGE COMMISSION EDGAR FILING UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS INC Form: 10-K Date Filed: 2019-07-15 Corporate Issuer CIK: 102109 © Copyright 2019, Issuer Direct Corporation. All Right Reserved. Distribution of this document is strictly prohibited, subject to the terms of use.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K Annual report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 or ¨ Transition report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the transition period from to . Commission file number: 001-31747 UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) MARYLAND 52-0898545 (State or other jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 11407 Cronhill Drive, Suite A, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117 (Address of principal executive (Zip Code) offices) Registrant's telephone number, (410) 363-3000 including area code Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock UUU NYSE MKT LLC Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Title of Class Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer (as defined in Rule 405 of the Act). Yes ¨ No x Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Act. Yes ¨ No x Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes x No ¨ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes x No ¨ Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or other information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K. x Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large Accelerated Filer ¨ Accelerated Filer ¨ Non-Accelerated Filer x Smaller Reporting Company x Emerging Growth Company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes ¨ No x The aggregate market value of Common Stock, $.01 par value, held by non-affiliates of the registrant based on the closing sales price of the Common Stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE MKT LLC) on September 30, 2018, was $2,478,100. The number of shares of common stock outstanding as of July 15, 2019 was 2,312,887. DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE To the extent specified, Part III of this Form 10-K incorporates information by reference to the Registrant's definitive proxy statement for its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. 2019 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K Table of Contents Page PART I Item 1. Business 3 Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments 5 Item 2. Properties 5 Item 3. Legal Proceedings 6 Executive Officers of the Registrant 6 PART II Item 5. Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities 7 Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 7 Item 8. Financial Statements and Supplementary Data 12 Item 9. Changes in and Disagreements with Accountants on Accounting and Financial Disclosure 12 Item 9A. Controls and Procedures 12 Item 9B. Other Information 13 PART III Item 10. Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance 14 Item 11. Executive Compensation 14 Item 12. Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters 14 Item 13. Certain Relationships and Related Transactions, and Director Independence 14 Item 14. Principal Accountant Fees and Services 14 PART IV Item 15. Exhibits 15 Signatures 17

PART I ITEM 1. BUSINESS General Universal Security Instruments, Inc. ("we" or "the Company") designs and markets a variety of popularly-priced safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most of our products require minimal installation and are designed for easy installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. We also market products to the electrical distribution trade through our wholly- owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. ("USI Electric"). The electrical distribution trade includes electrical and lighting distributors as well as manufactured housing companies. Products sold by USI Electric usually require professional installation. In 1989 we formed Eyston Company Limited, a limited liability company under the laws of Hong Kong, as a joint venture with a Hong Kong-based partner, to manufacture various products in the Peoples Republic of China (the "Hong Kong Joint Venture"). We currently own a 50% interest in the Hong Kong Joint Venture and are a significant customer of the Hong Kong Joint Venture (82.9% and 74.0% of its sales during fiscal 2019 and 2018 respectively), with the balance of its sales made to unrelated customers worldwide. We import all of our products from foreign suppliers. For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, approximately 87.2% of our purchases were imported from the Hong Kong Joint Venture. Our sales for the year ended March 31, 2019 were $17,588,040 compared to $14,873,189 for the year ended March 31, 2018. We reported a net loss of $1,347,986 in fiscal 2019 compared to a net loss of $2,262,310 in fiscal 2018, a decrease in the net loss of $914,324 (40.4%). The net loss is primarily due to increases in interest expense, product liability insurance expense, and the Company's interest in the loss from investment in the Hong Kong joint venture. The Company was incorporated in Maryland in 1969. Our principal executive office is located at 11407 Cronhill Drive, Suite A, Owings Mills, Maryland 21117, and our telephone number is 410-363-3000. Information about us may be obtained from our website www.universalsecurity.com.Copies of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, are available free of charge on our website as soon as they are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through a link to the SEC's EDGAR reporting system. Simply select the "Investor Relations" menu item, and then click on the "SEC Filings" link. The SEC's EDGAR reporting system can also be accessed directly at www.sec.gov. Safety Products We market a line of residential smoke and carbon monoxide alarms under the trade names "UNIVERSAL" and "USI Electric" both of which are manufactured by the Hong Kong Joint Venture. Our line of safety alarms consists of units powered by replaceable batteries, ten year sealed batteries, or are 120 volt with battery backup. Our replaceable battery products contain different types of batteries with different battery lives, and some include alarm silencers. The smoke alarms marketed to the electrical distribution trade also include hearing impaired and heat alarms with a variety of features. We also market door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCI's), and other electrical devices. Over the past several fiscal years we have added significantly to our intellectual property portfolio. Since 2010 the United States Patent and Trademark Office has awarded eight patents to the Company, many being applied to our "Smart Alarm Technology" developed to significantly reduce nuisance alarms. This "Smart Alarm Technology" is being incorporated into our new sealed battery alarms. In addition, certain of our detector designs have also been awarded patents. We consider these patented enhancements to form a core part of the Company's "next generation" safety product line. The Company has also been awarded foreign patents for its technology. The Company has actively pursued development of an array of unique packaging and source identifiers with the intent of promoting consumer association with our Company's "next generation" product line. These efforts have resulted in eight new Trademark registrations being granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. We also submitted each of our new products for independent testing agency approval, and have introduced products into the marketplace as approvals were received. This process began during the fourth quarter of our 2010 fiscal year and continued through the development and testing of our sealed battery alarms. Currently, we have received independent testing agency approvals on all of our sealed battery products. - 3 -

